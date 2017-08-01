60th meeting of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews work progress and coronavirus protection measures

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the Council’s 60th meeting, which was conducted online, attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy, also attended the meeting along other board members. These included Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee; Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at Roads &Transport Authority, and Frederick Chemin, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum.

The meeting addressed several topics, including the Supreme Council of Energy’s implementation of the UAE’s directives to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dubai to limit its outbreak. This has been done by implementing precautionary measures for all the employees of the Supreme Council of Energy and its member companies. This is in addition to outlining standards and conditions to apply, providing the necessary information, and improving remote working without interrupting workflow.

The members reviewed the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading’s progress in limiting violations of selling products that do not match the UAE’s standards, particularly on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The Committee’s recommendations were approved during the meeting. These recommendations include restructuring the petroleum products internal department, which reports to the committee. This department outlines the policies, standards and procedures to regulate the sector in Dubai according to international best practices.

“The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has undertaken several precautionary measures to ensure the highest levels of protection against the COVID-19 coronavirus and ensure the health and safety of all employees at the Supreme Council of Energy and its member companies. This achieves the wise leadership’s directives and is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the highest levels of protection against the virus. It also supports the steps taken in Dubai and the UAE to curb the virus outbreak,” said Al Tayer.

“The meeting also reviewed work by the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading, which was formed under directives from the Executive Council of Dubai and is overseen by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The Committee issues guidelines for regulating the petroleum trade sector,” added Al Tayer.

The meeting also reviewed Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) being certified for ISO:20400:2017 on Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chain.

The council members suggested that DEWA organise an online workshop for the council’s member companies to learn about DEWA’s sustainable procurement and supply chain practices and potentially apply it.

Al Muhairbi said that the meeting discussed the council’s financial report for 2019 including budget, expenses, and operations. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum approved the report, along with the board.