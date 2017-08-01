Hyundai Electric wins heavy transformer deals in Saudi Arabia

Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. said it has bagged two orders worth $28.6mn to supply power transformers and gas insulated switchgears to Saudi Electricity Co. and Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco.

Hyundai Electric, a unit of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., said the state-run utility order came to $69mn, while the rest came from Saudi Aramco.

The latest contracts raised Hyundai Electric's deals in the oil-rich kingdom to more than $180mn in the January-April period, up more than triple from the same period last year.

Hyundai Electric was spun off from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in 2017.