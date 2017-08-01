Hyundai Electric wins heavy transformer deals in Saudi Arabia

Utilities
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 10:18 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. said it has bagged two orders worth $28.6mn to supply power transformers and gas insulated switchgears to Saudi Electricity Co. and Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco.

Hyundai Electric, a unit of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., said the state-run utility order came to $69mn, while the rest came from Saudi Aramco.

The latest contracts raised Hyundai Electric's deals in the oil-rich kingdom to more than $180mn in the January-April period, up more than triple from the same period last year.

Hyundai Electric was spun off from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in 2017.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sinopec puts China’s largest petrochemical port into operation
    GlobalData report: China’s pre-FID petrochemical projects at stake amid uncertainty due to Covid-19 outbreak
      Maire Tecnimont-led consortium wins new petrochemical contract in the Russian Federation
        Sulzer launches new global bio-based and renewables application development team
          Total adopts a new climate ambition to get to net zero by 2050

            More related galleries

            Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors
              Wilson Associates talk us through the interiors of the new Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
                Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio
                  IN PICS: Satellite images show the world’s deserted airports
                    In Pictures: How Brand Creative re-imagined Al Jalila Children's Hospital