Dubai’s RTA makes significant power and water savings

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved record savings in the use of power by implementing 46 projects and initiatives during 2019 as part of its Green Economy strategy.

Numbers released reflect that RTA’s savings amounted to 45 million gallons of water, 30 million litres of fuel, and 39 million kilowatt-hours.

“RTA endorsed power-saving standards at par with the best in the world through launching 46 projects and initiatives resulting in record savings. Projects launched included broadening the use of solar power, using electric buses, deploying hydrogen fuel/electricity-powered taxis, fitting power-saving streetlights, expanding the scope of online services, and recycling used carwash water,” said Nada Jasim, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.

“Results of power and water-saving initiatives undertaken in 2019 surpassed the targets set. Savings made amounted to 45 million gallons of water, 30 million litres of fuel, and 39 million-kilowatt hours. They resulted in reducing RTA’s carbon footprint by 102 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. RTA is developing plans for environmental sustainability and green economy to counter the impact of global warming and climate change,” explained Nada.

RTA’s strategic plans for energy and green economy along with the use of green technologies have yielded huge savings in power consumption in both operations and services. Savings made also covered roads and transport infrastructure projects across the Emirate.

“RTA’s overall objective is to reduce the environmental footprint and conserve natural resources for upcoming generations. Initiatives undertaken serve the objectives of governments of the UAE and Dubai as well as the sustainable development of the United Nations. It is worth mentioning that in 2016, RTA became the first entity in the region to map out a comprehensive green economy structure,” concluded Jasim.