Tolomatic expands hydraulic-class electric actuator force range to 50,000 lbf

Tolomatic’s expanded extreme-force electric actuator family now includes the RSX128 actuator, rated up to 50,000 pounds of force (222.4 kN). Ideal for replacing hydraulic cylinders and designed for 100 per cent duty cycle, the RSX actuator features Tolomatic’s precision-ground planetary roller screws for long, consistent operating life in challenging environments. Applications include assembly, metal fabrication (pressing, punching, clamping), automotive manufacturing, timber processing, motion simulators and more.

“We are excited to move up into a whole new ‘weight class’ of linear actuators,” said Andy Zaske, vice president, sales and marketing, Tolomatic. “We have applied our expertise in roller screw technology—we manufacture our own roller screws—with Tolomatic’s Endurance Technology(SM) design approach to create a long-lasting, dependable solution that solves many issues by replacing hydraulic cylinders.

Electric actuator technology is more precise and efficient—without the messy leaks or noisy operation of hydraulics.”

The RSX128 actuator represents a 60-percent increase in the bi-directional maximum force provided by Tolomatic’s extreme-force RSX electric actuator family.

Additional frame sizes include the RSX080 which provides 18,000 lbf/80kN and the RSX096P press-model which is optimized to provide extend force up to (40,000 lbf/178 kN).

For all models, IP65 is standard for protection against dust and water spray. IP67 is optional for improved resistance of water ingress.

A modified food-grade version, designed for volumetric filling and other high-force food-and-beverage applications, is available as a custom design with food-grade white epoxy coating and stainless-steel components to meet the requirements of washdown applications.

The entire RSX actuator family’s construction includes heavy-duty tie-rods and Type III hard-coat anodized aluminum housings. A standard internal anti-rotate feature prevents the rod from rotating without external guidance.

Tolomatic's "Your Motor Here" (YMH) feature allows for servo motors and gearboxes up to 215mm frame size. Additional features include an access port for re-lubrication to maximize service life and a breather/purge port to further prevent ingress into the actuator.

RSX actuators are built-to-order with configurable strokes, flexible mounting options and shipped with industry-leading delivery times.