GoSun releases world’s first portable solar-powered water purifier and sanitation system

As more and more people seek ways to stays safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and try to engage in more outdoor activities for mental health such as camping or hiking, GoSun —a leader in essential solar-powered outdoor gear — has released the world's first portable, solar-powered water purification and sanitation system.
The GoSun Flow is small enough to fit into a backpack, uses solar energy to filter 99.99% of pathogens from water, and can function as a portable handwashing station, warm shower, source of clean drinking water, and much more.
“As the world tries to reopen after the beginning phase of COVID-19, we all want to make sure we are doing our part to maintain our health and sanitation. ‘Absolute compulsive hand washing’ has been recommended by Dr. Fauci, and the GoSun Flow provides an easy, convenient way to wash your hands with clean water anywhere and anytime,” says Patrick Sherwin, Founder and CEO of GoSun.
Through years of development, GoSun has designed the Flow to make everyone’s outdoor water needs as easy as possible. It is unrivaled for both water purification and delivery in a mobile package.
Now available for pre-order on Indiegogo, the GoSun Flow is the Cincinnati-based cleantech innovator’s eighth and latest crowdfunded solar product.
More than simply a water purifier, the GoSun Flow serves as an entire kitchen sink. With available upgrades, it can be converted into a full-on portable shower complete with clean, hot water. The all-in-one unit includes a faucet, pump, filter, powerbank, and solar panels. It can also be powered by a USB outlet.
“As we all know, coronavirus is disrupting the world in a way that hasn’t happened in our lifetime. At this time of need, we’ve expanded our capabilities and accelerated the development of our portable water purification and sanitation system, the GoSun Flow,” says Sherwin.
Earlier this month, GoSun’s designers spent the afternoon testing its new water purification system by setting up a handwashing station on the street corner outside a local hardware store.
“We believe that now is the time to work together, innovate, and create products that make the world cleaner and more resilient. Being able to function and adventure during the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming critical, so GoSun is working to help fuel our customers’ outings and keep them safe. Now, with a kitchen sink that fits in your backpack, you're able to have freshwater on-demand, when you are away from home,” says Sherwin.
The Flow is just the latest product in GoSun’s full ecosystem of innovative, solar-powered cleantech products that include its line of solar-powered cookers, lighting, batteries, and coolers that allow people to improve their quality of life without requiring the use of fossil fuels or deforestation.
Each GoSun Flow purchase results in two trees planted through the cleantech solar company’s partnership with Trees for the Future. So far, GoSun has helped plant over 40,000 trees.
Achieving $1.87 million in revenue in 2019, GoSun is now in the midst of an equity crowdfunding raise via StartEngine. To date, GoSun has moved over 40,000 units to over 70 countries worldwide and amassed a solid IP portfolio both in the US and in China.
The GoSun Flow is available for pre-order on Indiegogo as of May 12, 2020. The starting price is $149
Published: 13 May 2020 - 6:01 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba