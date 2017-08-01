DEWA launches disinfection programme for its EV Green Chargers

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a programme to regularly disinfect its electric-vehicle Green Chargers at petrol stations across Dubai, in collaboration with ENOC and ADNOC. The move supports DEWA’s participation in the National Disinfection Programme.

DEWA has emphasised that the health and safety of citizens and residents is one of its top priorities, as it undertakes all the necessary and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“DEWA supports the national efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, working closely with all the organisations participating in the National Disinfection Programme. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the highest levels of safety and protection for all society members, and prevent the spread of the disease. We are confident that we will overcome this crisis soon because of the expedited measures undertaken by our wise leadership," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"The National Disinfection Programme has been successful thanks to the concerted efforts of individuals and organisations and the awareness of all citizens, residents, and visitors who have been responsible and stayed home. DEWA has undertaken a number of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees, while continuing to deliver electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency. We have in place a plan to regularly sterilise our facilities, according to the highest international and health standards, using high-quality approved disinfectants and sterilisers to ensure the health and safety of all staff.”

DEWA has installed over 240 electric-vehicle charging stations (EV Green Chargers) across Dubai. It has extended free charging until 31 December 2021 for non-commercial users registered in the EV Green Charger Initiative.

This is exclusive to DEWA’s public charging stations and does not apply to home chargers. The move was in light of the significant increase in the number of electric vehicles in Dubai since DEWA launched the Green Charger initiative in 2014, and the positive response to its incentives. Effective from 1 January 2020, commercial registered users such as government, semi-government, and private organisations are being charged the tariff of 29 fils per kilowatt hour.

Customers can locate DEWA’s EV Green Chargers across Dubai using DEWA’s website and smart app, as well as different digital map platforms. These include Google Maps, Apple Maps, Foursquare, Factual, What3Words, 2GIS, ride-share Careem platform, car navigation maps TomTom and Here Maps, as well as dedicated charging station platforms Plugshare, Electromaps, and Yellowmaps.