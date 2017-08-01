Siemens Gamesa to supply hybrid plant for Berkeley Energy, reducing fossil fuel use in a remote location

Utilities
News
Published: 17 May 2020 - 12:01 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Siemens Gamesa is fast advancing on an innovative hybrid energy project in Puerto Galera on the island of Mindoro in the Philippines that will provide a stable electricity supply in a location with a weak link to the grid, reducing its dependence on diesel.

The hybrid project, located in the Oriental Mindoro province, will combine an existing 16MW wind power facility and a battery storage solution with an in-house central control system managing the energy produced at the plant. The supply and commissioning of the project is being carried out by Siemens Gamesa, with construction by a subsidiary of Berkeley Energy.

The plant is expected to be in full operation in the second half of 2020, following the recent signing of a supply and five-year maintenance contract including the Siemens Gamesa Hybrid Plant Controller (HPC) system. The HPC system manages the power generated and stored at the plant and can fine tune the wind turbines to optimize the entire plant’s performance such as wind forecasts and other factors.

“The plant is a great example of Siemens Gamesa’s capabilities to offer energy solutions to areas with difficult access to an electricity grid. This plant will help the region to cut its diesel use and emissions, while using storage facilities to assure that people have access to clean energy when they need it. Hybrid solutions such as these, reduce the intermittency of renewable energy, and as such provide huge growth potential,” said Warren Wilson, Sales & Marketing Managing Director – Onshore Siemens Gamesa.

At present, the 16MW wind power facility has been fully installed (using 8 Siemens Gamesa 2MW turbines), and the 6MW Gamesa Electric lithium battery storage system will be set up and commissioned in 2020. Currently an additional wind farm facility is also being negotiated, which would increase wind capacity by 10MW pending the issuance of appropriate approvals from the Department of Energy (DoE) and other government agencies.

The operation of the hybrid plant, which is subject to the relevant government permits, will be optimized thanks to the Energy Management Service (EMS) provided remotely by Siemens Gamesa technicians. The plant represents a significant technological advance towards making renewables an energy source that can be used on demand.

Siemens Gamesa has invested in hybrid plant solutions since 2007 that can be used both on and off the electricity grid, as well as combining solar power resources.

