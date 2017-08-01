ABB Electrification launchedes Connect Partner Hub to drive co-creation value for customers

Utilities
News
Published: 18 May 2020 - 10:50 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

ABB Electrification has launched a new, dynamic, online platform to connect customers directly with key professionals, such as system integrators, and ABB AbilityTM digital solutions and services.

The Connect Partner Hub builds on the ABB Connect tools already available in the popular mobile app, which has been downloaded many hundreds of thousands of times since it was launched in 2017. ABB Connect is widely regarded by customers as the go-to mobile and tablet application to browse and access ABB Electrification’s portfolio.

Speaking about the launch, Andrea Temporiti, Digital Lead for ABB’s Electrification business, said, “Connect Partner Hub is more than a platform to just exchange information. It’s an entire ecosystem to build a community for digital collaboration and communication, creating value for both ABB and its customers. Partners will now have a place to discuss ideas and leverage the competencies of other professionals to design, sell, deliver, and operate integrated solutions and value-added services.”

With the Connect Partner Hub’s ‘Project’ feature, users can design, create, and collaborate on projects in real time from anywhere using tools such as DocWeb, a single-line diagram calculator, as well as several existing tools like e-Configure.

In ‘Idea Tank’ users can share ideas directly with ABB product managers and receive feedback.

The Connect Partner Hub simplifies the search, configuration, purchase and installation of ABB products and solutions and gives partners a tailored and seamless experience based on their exact needs and activities.

The ABB Connect Partner Hub will evolve over time as further tools and services are brought onstream. ‘Idea Tank’ also includes a feedback feature that invites users to suggest ideas for, and improvements to, the platform itself.

