Schneider Electric to Provide Free Online Monitoring and Troubleshooting of IT Equipment

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, will provide Middle East and Africa-based organizations that need technical IT support with access to the company’s digital tools and online monitoring services at no cost for 90 days.

This promise is part of Schneider Electric’s efforts to support every organization’s business continuity for both the private and public sectors throughout the region.

Ecostruxure Asset Advisor and IT Expert can be deployed directly by organizations themselves to connect their assets to the internet, and to self-monitor, troubleshoot and help to optimize their technology infrastructure remotely.

IT managers can use both tools from their smartphones or computers, and they will be supported 24/7 by Schneider Electric’s engineers at Connected Services Hubs in India and the UK.

Monitoring provides real-time visibility into and insights about powered, networked critical infrastructure; analytics helps users understand the root cause of issues, to better prevent and avoid problems reoccurring, and assessments provide IT managers with health checks on their hardware, including UPS health checks and battery wear, benchmarking and recommended next steps to optimize performance.

Asset monitoring is undertaken by Schneider Electric engineers around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at the company’s Connected Services Hubs. They will both monitor and inform if any issues are spotted, provide remote troubleshooting, and send field service engineers on site to fix the issue.

“We all rely on technology, now more than ever to be able to work at home, shop online, access government services and educate our children. Given the health and safety issues we’re dealing with today, we wanted to help where we can and offer organizations an effective way to remotely monitor their technology infrastructure, so that any issues are spotted before they become problems which will affect performance,” said Rémi Pages, Middle East & Africa Services VP at Schneider Electric.

“To start this 90 day period, you just need to connect to our services and speak to one of our team members to activate it. All you need to do is go online, check your system requirements, sign up and download the software. We’ve made this process as easy as possible, so that organizations, be they business or governmental, can get the help they need to ensure their technology is not just being maintained, but also monitored by experts around the clock,” added Pages.

Companies can avail this offer before May 31st 2020. To begin, IT managers need to log into www.ecostruxureit.com and click on Sign Up as a customer. The online process takes no more than 30 minutes. For added support, organizations can call +97147099333 for step-by-step support and further details of what they’ll receive over the 90 days period to activate the full service.