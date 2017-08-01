ENGIE Solutions Provides Smart Building Services to Group 42’s High Throughput COVID-19 Detection Lab

ENGIE Solutions, an international company dealing with provision of zero-carbon energy and innovative integrated facilities management solutions, is providing Group 42 (G42), a leading artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, with cutting edge, technology-based facilities management solutions – and the manpower required to operate them – to improve safety and efficiency within the new high throughput COVID-19 detection laboratory in Masdar City.

The state-of-the-art laboratory, which is one of only a few in the world to reach Biosafety Level (BSL) 3, is capable of conducting thousands of COVID-19 tests per day, and is the first in the world of such scale to be operational outside of China.

It plays an essential role in combatting the virus by accelerating the identification and diagnosis of suspected cases, enabling a rapid response to the outbreak.

ENGIE Solutions will provide the laboratory with bespoke smart building and technology services, which will reduce the number of people on-ground, thereby decreasing safety risks for laboratory personnel. The company will incorporate wireless IoT (Internet of Things) sensor technology to control various functions, including energy management, air quality and health, comfort, and safety.

It will also offer a Condition Based Monitoring service, which provides live monitoring and alerts for both asset and environmental conditions. Over time, collected asset information will facilitate data-driven decisions with regards to asset maintenance strategy, replacement, and running costs.

These services, as well as the manpower required to operate them, are provided as part of ENGIE Solution’s commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the UAE community.

Ian Harfield, Executive Vice President, ENGIE Solutions, said: “ENGIE Solutions and G42 have a long-standing partnership, and when we learnt about the development of the new COVID-19 detection laboratory we were keen to contribute our solutions and expertise towards overcoming the pandemic. Smart technology solutions can have a significant positive impact on highly controlled facilities such as laboratories, by enhancing the environment and increasing safety for personnel – something that is especially important in times such as these.”

Mr. Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said: "This laboratory has a significant role to play in the UAE’s efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, by providing the most reliable PCR tests. This suite of customized solutions provided by our partner, ENGIE Solutions, will enable us to continue to process tests at the same rate while limiting the staff on-ground, therefore increasing their safety, enabling more social distancing with more staff staying at home, and contributing to the overall safety of the UAE during this unprecedented outbreak.”