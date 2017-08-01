Uniper, Wärtsilä join forced to develop 105MW combined heat and power plant

Published: 19 May 2020 - 7:11 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Technology group Wärtsilä, in consortium with energy provider Uniper, has been contracted to deliver a 105 MW combined heat and power (CHP) gas engine plant to the city of Bremen, Germany.

The order was placed by Bremen’s public utility swb Erzeugung GmbH und Co. KG in December 2019. It shall replace an existing coal-fired power plant, thereby supporting the ongoing energy transition in Germany towards flexible solutions.

The plant will operate on nine Wärtsilä 31SG gas engines. Wärtsilä will deliver the complete technical equipment for the nine generating sets, including the heat recovery system.

When operational in mid-2022, heat from the plant will be able to supply the city of Bremen’s district heating network and feed electricity into the grid in Germany.

Specifically designed for flexible power generation, the Wärtsilä 31SG generating set is a tool allowing for the integration of high levels of energy from renewable sources. It creates a balancing link between power generation and consumption, thus providing effective system level resilience.

The plant will operate in winter on flexible CHP mode with district heating and the heat storage at the power plant, and in summer on peaking load with heat storage, mostly working on the volatile power markets for day ahead and intraday.

The power plant comes with a Wärtsilä Guaranteed asset performance service agreement valid for three years, including all maintenance services, performance guarantees, and training of swb Erzeugung’s personnel.

“Efficient and sustainable power and heat generation is extremely important, both for our company and for the German energy sector in general. We are going to replace an outdated coal burning plant with a modern, clean, reliable and extremely efficient solution, which will provide the flexibility needed today,” said Jens-Uwe Freitag, chief Executive Officer of swb Erzeugung GmbH & Co. KG, Bremen.

Pekka Tolonen, Energy Business Director, Europe, Wärtsilä, said: “I am very satisfied that we have reached this milestone with our consortium partner Uniper, and also the customer has put their trust in our joint offering. This project marks the beginning of our joint endeavour to deliver very high-quality and future-proof solutions to the CHP market in Germany.”

