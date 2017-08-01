ACCIONA launches BIONS, a new intelligent cloud-data platform for water management

ACCIONA, a leading global company in sustainable infrastructure solutions, has launched BIONS (Business Intelligence Of Network Solutions), a new intelligent cloud-based data platform that integrates data to improve the efficiency of water supply management systems.

This next-generation platform provides an in-depth vision of the water supply service in real time, for an overall view of the health of the network. A platform with a graphic and mobile interface displays all the data of the water distribution network in real time.

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, BIONS is able to not only detect, analyse and manage failures or incidents in the water supply network such as leaks, breaks or faulty assets –it can also predict when they are likely to happen as well.

As a result, BIONS predictive technologies help prevent water cuts and other system failures before they occur.

Julio Ratia, ACCIONA O&M Middle East Director for our water solutions, says: “Gulf countries have the lowest per capita renewable freshwater resources in the world, and these are declining rapidly due to population growth. Leaks in the water network are a real challenge in a region that cannot afford to lose water. BIONS can definitely help to improve the efficiency and sustainability of water systems.”

One of the main advantages of this new platform – when integrated with ACCIONA´s proprietary software “GOTA”- is the efficiency of the operations and maintenance of the network, with shorter cycles of repair and incident resolution. This can deliver considerable savings to the operator, be they public or private.

Julio de la Rosa, ACCIONA Middle East Business Development Director for our water solutions, says: “BIONS is a key element for preventive operation and maintenance procedures in all our water plants. The technology allows us to know ahead of time what to expect and what will be requested by the plant, allowing us to quickly define the most optimal operational decisions and obtain the most efficient and sustainable output from the facility.”

BIONS is a multi-channel platform, which can be accessed and operated from mobile devices, tablets and personal computers. The platform’s cybersecurity architecture protects the water network’s data securely in the cloud, and also the system itself from external attacks.

BIONS shows ACCIONA’s commitment to technological innovation that can deliver a triple dividend: optimising the management of water supply services; improving the business results of water network operators; and delivering a better water service to consumers.