GE Renewable Energy, in consortium with PowerchinaZhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited, announced recen that it has beetlyn selected by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to supply six Francis turbines and generators for Stage 1 of the new Dasu hydropower plant in Pakistan.

The 2.2 GW Dasu hydropower project is one of the most important power generation projects in the country. The plant will help generate clean electricity, ushering in a new era of socio-economic potential and development in remote areas.

The project will be completed in two stages. The first stage consists of installing a 2,160 MW hydropower plant on the Indus River, which could be expanded to 4,320 MW in a second phase. This project is part of the Vision 2025 Program launched by WAPDA in 2001 and the Government of Pakistan’s Power Policy 2013. Once commissioned in 2026, the Dasu hydropower plant will power around 4 million households in Pakistan.

GE Renewable Energy’s hydro business is responsible for the design, supply, supervision, installation, and commissioning of the six new 360 MW Francis turbines and generators, as well as the governors and control, and protection systems. GE Grid Solutions will provide the Generator Circuit Breaker.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzzammil Hussain (Retd) said: “The project is vital to add a major quantum of hydroelectricity to the national grid in order to minimize reliance on expensive thermal generation and lower the power tariff.”

Pascal Radue, President and CEO of the Hydro business of GE Renewable Energy added: “We are proud to start this new collaboration with WAPDA and will support them to develop clean and sustainable electricity in Pakistan. We are also glad to be part of this new hydropower project that will facilitate access to electricity in remote areas.”

With offices in Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad, GE has been operating in the country across businesses for over 60 years. GE will continue to support the government in achieving its goals and will work to identify potential sources of funding and explore investment opportunities in different sectors.