Metito to provide comprehensive water treatment program for 10 biomass powerplants in Thailand

Metito, a global leader of smart water management and alternative energy solutions, has been awarded by Absolute Clean Energy PLC (ACE), Thailand’s biggest producer of renewable energy power, its latest contract to conceptualise and execute a comprehensive water treatment program for 10 biomass powerplants in 10 different locations in Thailand.

The partnership marks a company-first with Metito covering an extensive scope of work for biomass powerplants. This is in line with Metito’s global expansion plan that comprises the expansion of its Chemicals business line to include renewable projects and advanced applications in Thailand and the wider ASEAN region.

Metito’s scope of work includes; providing a water treatment program for the power plant including pretreatment, Reverse Osmosis (RO) system, cooling tower and boiler system; automation system to monitor and control the cooling tower water parameters to avoid the variation in these parameters during different seasons and operation conditions; onsite service support; scheduled and unscheduled; and training for both operators and management for optimized operations.

Commenting on this announcement, Fady Juez, Metito Managing Director, said: “Thailand has always been on our radar, and therefore we developed a local presence by establishing Metito Thailand – in line with our modus operandi of local presence and global know-how – to oversee our operations and best manage the local market requirements. Metito Thailand reflects the vast opportunities we see in this country and we are confident that working with such high-profile clients such as ACE will enrich our portfolio in Thailand and in the region beyond.”

Michael Justenhoven, General Manager Metito Thailand, also commented: “There is an evident and tangible growth in the energy sector in Thailand which is being reinforced by the government’s initiative towards the use of renewable energy. This is particularly of interest to Metito with its most recent expansion into the alternative energy sector. Metito recognises the country’s potential to pave way for 100% clean energy production in the Asia Pacific region and we believe that our newest partnership with a high-profile client such as ACE will add shared value to all involved and the wider community in Thailand.”

“We are strongly committed to providing smart water solutions for all applications; municipal and industrial, and this project will be a benchmark in Thailand for smart water solutions for sustainable clean energy projects,” added Justenhoven.

Metito Thailand is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Metito Group and has been successfully developing projects with focus on extending the company’s Chemicals capabilities and expertise in the country.

As part of the project’s technical scope, Metito’s smart automation tool; ‘METITO4’ will be elemental to control key water parameters in the cooling tower. ‘METITO4’ will improve operational control of the cooling tower, reduce downtime and reduce water and chemical consumption for optimum operations.

Currently, ACE has ten biomass power stations around Thailand and was awarded by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand a contract to build additional 20 plants.