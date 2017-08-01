ABB Electrification helps Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ power 10 sq km intelligent industrial park

Published: 25 May 2020 - 2:22 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

ABB has completed a 6-month project to provide the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone (FTZ) with ABB Ability™ Electrical Distribution Control System (EDCS). The project has helped create an intelligent industrial park, the equivalent size of over 1400 football pitches, through improving electrical stability and digitalizing its power management.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ is the first of its kind in China. It was founded 30 years ago, and is located in Pudong New Area of Shanghai. It serves as a hub for Shanghai’s international shipping and trade, and is the home of the national import trade promotion and innovation expo area.

The park’s decentralized project sites spread over such a large area created a challenge for unified management of electrical distribution equipment. This was important to ensure safety and reliability of electrical power distribution for tenants.

ABB helped deploy the ABB AbilityTM EDCS throughout the park, building a remote-controlled power management platform that has enabled:

  • multi-site synchronous real-time monitoring for overall management of equipment performance and electrical systems at all project sites;
  • detailed electricity costs, and fast identification of hazards;
  • predictive maintenance of major power distribution equipment for guaranteed electrical reliability and continuity;
  • and real-time alerts for operation and maintenance staff to improve inspection efficiency and response times.

James Zhao, Lead Business Manager, Electrification Business, ABB China, said: “ABB AbilityTM EDCS has the ability to improve the performance of electrical systems and ensure high electrical safety and reliability.

“As the need for intelligent industrial park grows, so does the need for energy optimization, better power quality management, and intelligent operations and maintenance. ABB supports industrial parks like Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ to explore a digital transformation path that features intelligent power uses and scientific management.”

Growth opportunities

This month it was reported that Shanghai is expected to invest a total of around 270 billion yuan (about 38.1 billion U.S. dollars) in its first batch of 48 major "new infrastructure" projects in the next three years. The metropolis plans to set up 34,000 new 5G base stations and 100,000 smart charging piles for electric vehicles in the next three years, according to a three-year action plan from 2020 to 2022 issued by the municipal government.

