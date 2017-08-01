Bentley Systems Adds Infrastructure Industry Experience to Digital Twin Consortium

Press Release: Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, has joined Digital Twin Consortium at the “Groundbreaker” level.

Digital Twin Consortium was formed by non-profit trade association Object Management Group® with Ansys, Dell, Lendlease, and Microsoft, creating a global ecosystem of users who are accelerating the digital twin market and demonstrating the value of digital twin technology.

As the authority in digital twins, the consortium brings together industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in the vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology.

Digital Twin Consortium aims to influence the direction of digital twin technology development, become the focal point for digital twin thought leadership, and promote, evolve, and refine digital twin best practices and benefits.

As a groundbreaker member of the consortium, Bentley will help set de facto technical guidelines and taxonomies, publish reference frameworks, develop requirements for new standards, and share use cases to maximize the benefits of digital twins.

Bentley will be working alongside other early innovators, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and New South Wales Government.

Bentley’s collaboration with Digital Twins Consortium and its global ecosystem of digital twin users underscores its commitment to advancing an open-source platform for digital twins, which began with its release of iModel.js at its Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference.

iModel.js is the first and only open source library available on GitHub for accessing, creating, visualizing, analyzing, and integrating the data associated with infrastructure digital twins.

Bentley has since expanded its digital twin offerings to include:

iTwin Services , which enable digital information managers to incorporate engineering data created by diverse design tools into a living digital twin with no disruption to their current tools or processes; and

PlantSight, a digital twin for process industries, which brings together plant data and operating information into a single "pane of glass" accessible from anywhere 24/7 using a standard web browser.

Adam Klatzkin, vice president, business development – iTwin Services for Bentley Systems, said, “Infrastructure professionals are quickly catching on to the significant gains that can be realized by digital twins. We believe that no one vendor will be able to satisfy the myriad requirements and potential applications of digital twins that will emerge over the next five years. No one knows what a digital twin is going to be five years from now, but it is a safe bet that it will be connected to more systems than is possible today. Users want the flexibility to change as requirements change and as new things become possible. In software terms, that means being open. It is important for organizations to take an open approach when they are selecting digital twin technologies to work with. Open wins.”

“We are delighted that Bentley will bring its infrastructure industry and open-source expertise to our global ecosystem of Digital Twin Consortium members,” said Dr. Richard Soley, executive director, Digital Twin Consortium. “We look forward to working with Bentley to advance the use of digital twin technology across industries.”