Bentley Systems Adds Infrastructure Industry Experience to Digital Twin Consortium

Utilities
News
Published: 26 May 2020 - 2:26 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Press Release: Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, has joined Digital Twin Consortium at the “Groundbreaker” level.

Digital Twin Consortium was formed by non-profit trade association Object Management Group® with Ansys, Dell, Lendlease, and Microsoft, creating a global ecosystem of users who are accelerating the digital twin market and demonstrating the value of digital twin technology.

As the authority in digital twins, the consortium brings together industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in the vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology.

Digital Twin Consortium aims to influence the direction of digital twin technology development, become the focal point for digital twin thought leadership, and promote, evolve, and refine digital twin best practices and benefits.

As a groundbreaker member of the consortium, Bentley will help set de facto technical guidelines and taxonomies, publish reference frameworks, develop requirements for new standards, and share use cases to maximize the benefits of digital twins.

Bentley will be working alongside other early innovators, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and New South Wales Government.

Bentley’s collaboration with Digital Twins Consortium and its global ecosystem of digital twin users underscores its commitment to advancing an open-source platform for digital twins, which began with its release of iModel.js at its Year in Infrastructure 2018 Conference.

  • iModel.js is the first and only open source library available on GitHub for accessing, creating, visualizing, analyzing, and integrating the data associated with infrastructure digital twins.

Bentley has since expanded its digital twin offerings to include:

  • iTwin Services, which enable digital information managers to incorporate engineering data created by diverse design tools into a living digital twin with no disruption to their current tools or processes; and
  • PlantSight, a digital twin for process industries, which brings together plant data and operating information into a single “pane of glass” accessible from anywhere 24/7 using a standard web browser.

Adam Klatzkin, vice president, business development – iTwin Services for Bentley Systems, said, “Infrastructure professionals are quickly catching on to the significant gains that can be realized by digital twins. We believe that no one vendor will be able to satisfy the myriad requirements and potential applications of digital twins that will emerge over the next five years. No one knows what a digital twin is going to be five years from now, but it is a safe bet that it will be connected to more systems than is possible today. Users want the flexibility to change as requirements change and as new things become possible. In software terms, that means being open. It is important for organizations to take an open approach when they are selecting digital twin technologies to work with. Open wins.”

“We are delighted that Bentley will bring its infrastructure industry and open-source expertise to our global ecosystem of Digital Twin Consortium members,” said Dr. Richard Soley, executive director, Digital Twin Consortium. “We look forward to working with Bentley to advance the use of digital twin technology across industries.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BenQ’s launches its latest wireless mini portable projector
    New version of ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists released
      Flowserve Corporation joins the FDT Group board of directors
        Dubai's Folly by Nick & Scott unveils home recipe packages
          Anantara announces sanitation programme for MICE facilities

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai