The Holy Month of Ramadan and Conservation Culture

As we commence the Holy Month of Ramadan in the year 1441 Hijri, I send my best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, and the citizens and residents of the UAE.

This year, Ramadan comes while the world is going through exceptional circumstances that require we all act together in solidarity and unity, not only in our nation but around the whole world.

This is the spirit of the Holy Month, which calls for cohesion, brotherhood, and coexistence amongst us all. Ramadan reminds us of our duties and commitments towards humanity.

This has been shown in the UAE’s help to countries most affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus by sending medical and humanitarian aid. it should also remind us of our duties to the environment and the protection of its natural resources.

In the UAE, as we have learned from our wise leadership, we transform challenges into opportunities. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum once said, “Challenges and obstacles are not the end of the road, but a pathway to new and creative solutions.” The UAE’s advanced infrastructure has enabled most employees in government and private organisations, whose jobs do not require their physical presence, to efficiently and effectively work remotely.

This implements the precautionary measures that aim to limit the spread of the pandemic and protect society members.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and the training programmes staff have undergone over the last few years to use technological tools and channels, hold video meetings using modern technologies, while ensuring the highest standards of electronic security, has enabled DEWA to implement working remotely system for 100% of employees whose jobs do not require their presence at DEWA’s power and water plants.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity to thank God for His many blessings, including energy and water. It also reminds us of our environmental responsibilities and duties to protect natural resources. We can make environmentally-friendly practises a lifestyle and a social culture through simple changes in our daily lives.

These include the responsible use of electricity and water and following a responsible lifestyle in using resources.

This will have a big impact in consolidating the foundations of environmental sustainability and achieving the vision of our wise leadership to make the UAE a global hub for clean energy and green economy and contributes to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint.

Let’s work together to protect our natural resources and ensure their sustainability for generations to come, as the Almighty says in the Holy Qur’an, “And [they are] those who, when they spend, do so not excessively or sparingly but are ever, between that, [justly] moderate.” [Surat Al-Furqaan 67]. May God accept our good deeds in this Holy Month. Ramadan Mubarak.