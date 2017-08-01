Wave, wind and PV: The world’s first floating Ocean Hybrid Platform

Starting this summer, SINN Power will offer solar panel manufacturers the opportunity to demonstrate and test their PV modules on a floating platform in Iraklio, Greece.

The goal is to internationalise SINN Power’s ocean hybrid platform as a complete off-grid energy solution to provide people near coasts worldwide with renewable energy.

SINN Power develops and builds innovative wave energy systems since 2015. Five years later, the Bavarian manufacturer sells self-developed high-tech generators, power electronic components and energy storage for wave energy systems and other renewable energy systems.

Based on many years of R&D of a patented floating wave energy system, SINN Power developed an extremely robust, modular yet affordable maritime structure to generate renewable energy from waves, wind and PV.

Dr-Ing. Philipp Sinn (CEO, SINN Power): “Modularity has been a key aspect since we started developing maritime technologies which allows flexibility and a wide variety of applications. The floating platform can supply renewable energy to island resorts in the Caribbean and contribute to the worldwide implementation of offshore wind farms. SINN Power is the first to offer a customizable energy solution using waves, small wind and PV according to climatic conditions of any location and at competitive prices compared to other proven technologies.”

Intensive long-term tests of the structure show that it withstands waves up to six meters high. These findings are based on SINN Power’s extensive experience in the maritime environment with high potential to outperform the competition.

At the same time, this opens doors for a global market within the renewable energy industry. The SINN Power floating structure provides regions that are affected by harsh maritime environment access to renewable energy and ocean energy solutions.

SINN Power now offers a turn-key solution for energy project developers worldwide at a competitive price and significantly increased base load capacity compared to conventional renewable energy systems with storage.