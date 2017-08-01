DEWA joins Dubai Economy’s Unified Business Registry

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has joined the Dubai Unified Business Registry, an initiative by Dubai Economy to achieve inclusiveness and transparency in business activities in Dubai.

DEWA is one of the first government organisations to join the blockchain-based network to use data on institutions registered with Dubai Economy and free zones in the Emirate.

This will make business even easier to do, as the network digitally unifies the data of commercial licensing authorities and benefits the overall economic development of Dubai.

“We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Economy and be one of the pioneers in achieving the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government efficiency by transforming 50% of federal government transactions to blockchain by 2021, as well as the directive of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the government into the first fully digital and paperless government by the end of 2021. DEWA joining the Unified Business Registry also reaffirms our commitment to the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, launched by His Highness to transform the Government of Dubai into the first blockchain-powered government in 2020. DEWA spares no effort to achieve the leadership’s vision of the UAE as future-ready nation and of Dubai to be a global blockchain hub that ensures customer happiness, reduces the environmental footprint, and establishes integrity and resilience in governance,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer also affirmed DEWA’s intent to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative, to position the Emirate as a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation.

DEWA is aligning itself to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and adopting disruptive technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), energy storage, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Al Tayer added that DEWA has developed a digital transactions strategy and is one of the first government organisations to have adopted blockchain technology for a number of services and initiatives. Examples include the Green Charger registration for electric vehicles, and the registration and renewal of smart tenancy contracts, in collaboration with Wasl Asset Management Group, Dubai Land Department, and the Payment Reconciliation and Settlement System.

“We welcome DEWA to the Unified Business Registry, an achievement we are proud of as it is a unique and global storehouse of commercial licences and is instrumental in retrieving real-time business licence registration data to make Dubai the first government fully powered by blockchain in 2020. We have been successful in attracting a reputable line-up of governmental and global partners into this initiative, and we will continue supporting the Dubai Blockchain Strategy of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and enhance the ease of doing business in the Emirate. Thanks to this kind of partnership, government transactions will see a significant improvement in efficiency, bring added benefits to various business sectors, and create innovative activities and businesses.” said Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy.

DEWA’s integration into the network provides it with instant access to the commercial licences database in addition to real-time information on business registration in Dubai Economy and free zones in Dubai.

It will also support DEWA in strengthening and automating its internal operations relating to bills, contracts, and local supply as well as in expediting operations, increasing customer happiness, and providing a paperless environment; enhancing Dubai’s efforts to become a global hub of green economy and sustainable development.

The Unified Business Registry stores and updates data related to businesses registered in Dubai Economy and the free zones authorities in the Emirate.

The project is part of the broader Dubai Blockchain Strategy to make Dubai the first city in the world to be fully managed by blockchain technology.