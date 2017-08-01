Altrad bags deal to decommission six nuclear plants in the UK

Industrial service provider Altrad has been awarded a four-year contract by Magnox Limited for the provision of support services across six sites undergoing decommissioning in the United Kingdom.

The contract, which began on 19 October, covers six sites owned by the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA): Chapelcross, Dungeness A, Hinkley A, Hunterston A, Trawsfynnydd and Wylfa nuclear power stations.

“Magnox Ltd are pleased to have awarded a framework contract with Altrad, for a further four-years and we look forward to working closely with them to support the delivery of our decommissioning programme in a safe and sustainable manner," said Steven Lock – FM Category Manager of Magnox Limited.

Altrad said the contract award builds upon a successful 15-year strategic relationship with Magnox, during which time Altrad has delivered a range of services including access, asbestos removal, thermal insulation, environmental cleaning, corrosion protection, cladding and minor civil work.

“We are delighted to have signed this performance-driven contract with our long-term client Magnox Limited, which demonstrates our ability to deliver sustainable value for our client, in a collaborative manner,” said Kevin Williamson, Altrad`s General Manager for the Magnox Estate.

Altrad is working on several other UK nuclear contracts, including those at Sellafield, across the EDF nuclear fleet, at Hinkley Point C and at Capenhurst.

Altrad is part of the MEH Alliance, which has a £986m contract with EDF Energy to deliver the mechanical, electrical, heating and ventilation works for Hinkley Point C. Other members of the alliance include Balfour Beatty Bailey, Cavendish Nuclear and Doosan Babcock. Work began on the MEH systems earlier this year.