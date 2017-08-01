Decarbonising Power Generation: The Role of Gas

Recent industry studies have projected that electricity demand in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will triple by 2050 at the back of increased industrialisation and the needs of a growing population.

To address this anticipated demand, the region has embarked on a strategy to boost power production that will see a significant addition of renewable sources to its energy mix.

Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are on course to meeting set renewable energy targets. At the same time, gas, as a traditional source of electric power, continues to play a vital role in dispatching flexible, resilient and lower emissions power.

Supplies of renewable energy are typically intermittent in nature as sunshine, rain and wind speeds vary over the course of a day as well as across seasons, and battery storage solutions remain expensive, often making them economically infeasible.

It costs ~$200 to store one barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) of energy with battery storage solutions. Conversely, storing one barrel of oil or natural gas at scale is ~$1.

“Gas power technologies not only offer the flexibility to ramp power production up or down rapidly to meet potential gaps in energy supply from variable renewable sources and stabilize the grid but gas also presents the cleanest means to generate electricity from traditional fossil fuels,” says Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Gas Power in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

For example, globally, gas is ~50% less carbon-intensive (~0.45 Mt CO2/TWh) than coal (~0.95 Mt CO2/TWh).

Gas also offers compact, power-dense solutions. As population density increases in urban centres across MENA and other parts of the world, with open space at a premium, natural gas, which requires 50-100 times less space per megawatt of power than renewable energy plus storage, presents a land efficient solution.

Advanced technologies

A key driver in leveraging the ‘Age of Gas’ is the development of advanced technologies. Today, GE has the world’s largest installed base of over 7,500 gas turbines with more than 200 million operating hours and is helping customers around the world to unlock the true potential of gas through industry-leading solutions.

GE’s HA gas turbine technology for example has already set two world records for efficiency, one each in the 60 hertz and 50 hertz segments of the global power market. With over 100 units ordered globally, including three turbines by the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) for an upcoming 1.8 gigawatts project, the HA technology contributes to lower fuel consumption and fewer emissions. Using three GE 9HA units in combined cycle operations can help SEWA reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 4 million tons per year, compared to current levels - the equivalent of taking 1 million cars off the UAE’s roads.

Capable of ramping up or down at up to 88 megawatts (MW) per minute while still meeting emissions requirements, the gas turbine technology can also support countries transition to a larger proportion of renewable power in their energy mix by helping to balance grid instability.

Moreover, upgrade solutions are available that can simultaneously increase the output, efficiency, flexibility, lifespan, and availability of gas turbines, while reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact.

Describing the potential benefits, Joseph Anis explains, “Upgrades of existing assets can be a significant tool in the decarbonisation of the power sector. Take the West Damietta Power Plant in Egypt for instance, where GE’s Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrade solution was installed on four 9E gas turbines. The solution helped to enhance fuel efficiency by up to 2.2% and increase the average output per turbine by over 4.5 MW, leading to a total output increase of up to 18 MW at the facility.”

Simple to combined cycle conversion offers another route to enhanced efficiency and increased power without any additional fuel cost. Many old power plants in MENA, using 1980’s gas turbines, continue to operate today in simple cycle mode at efficiency levels below 30%. Converting these plants to combined cycle operations can help enhance their efficiency by up to 50%, leading to significant fuel savings and substantially decreasing emissions.

Natural gas based combined cycle power plants can also be paired with carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology to provide cleaner, firm power. The IEA defines CCUS as, “A suite of technologies that involves the capture of CO2 from large point sources, including power generation or industrial facilities that use either fossil fuels or biomass for fuel.

The CO2 can also be captured directly from the atmosphere. If not being used on-site, the captured CO2 is compressed and transported by pipeline, ship, rail or truck to be used in a range of applications, or injected into deep geological formations (including depleted oil and gas reservoirs or saline formations) which trap the CO2 for permanent storage.”

Carbon capture and storage projects have operated globally in various industries since the 1990s with 21 large-scale projects in operation as of September 2020, and another 40 in various stages of development. This includes ADNOC’s CCUS project at the Al Reyadah facility in Abu Dhabi, which has the capacity to capture 800,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The technology can also potentially be retrofitted to some existing plants, many of which were built recently and are supposed to operate for decades to come. This can not only help the plants reduce their carbon footprint but also prevent the possible early retirement or lower capacity utilization of facilities that do not meet new and upcoming carbon emission regulations.

Hybrid systems

Hybrid systems are another means to support the decarbonisation of the power sector. For example, Southern California Edison (SCE) and GE unveiled the world’s first battery-gas turbine hybrid system in Norwalk, California.

The system helps to balance variable energy supply and demand, including when the sun sets and solar power production falls while electricity usage surges as people turn on lights and appliances. At its heart is an advanced control system that seamlessly blends output between the battery and gas turbine.

The energy storage capacity of the battery has been specifically designed to provide enough time coverage to allow the gas turbine to start and reach its designated power output. Therefore, the system does not need to burn fuel and consume water in standby mode to be able to dispatch power immediately when demand surges or renewable energy supplies decline.

Hydrogen

There are multiple approaches for low-carbon or carbon-free fuels, including the use of hydrogen for power generation. Today, GE has the largest fleet experience in using alternative low heating value fuels including hydrogen for power generation. GE is a world leader in gas turbine fuel flexibility with more than 75 turbines operating on low heating value fuels, including blends of hydrogen and natural gas, accumulating over 6 million operating hours.

The scope of the required modifications to configure a gas turbine to operate on hydrogen depends on the initial configuration of the gas turbine and the overall balance of plant, as well as the desired hydrogen concentration in the fuel. As power sector operators adopt hydrogen-blended fuels, they can combine that with CCUS technology, mentioned above, to further reduce the carbon emissions of their plant.

For example, if a power plant chose to blend 50% by volume of hydrogen into their hydrocarbon fuel, the carbon reduction can reach up to 23% at the exhaust. Implementing complimentary CCUS, the carbon reduction can be further reduced up to 90% or more.

GE is already enabling the transition of a 485 MW combined-cycle power plant in Ohio, USA, to run on carbon-free hydrogen. Long Ridge Energy Terminal, which owns the plant, is collaborating with GE and New Fortress Energy to provide carbon-free power to customers by blending hydrogen in the gas stream and transitioning the plant to be capable of burning 100% green hydrogen over the next decade.

With commercial operations planned for November 2021, Long Ridge will be the first purpose-built hydrogen-burning power plant in the USA and the first worldwide to blend hydrogen in a GE H-class gas turbine.

The plant utilizes a GE 7HA.02 combustion turbine, which can burn between 15-20% hydrogen by volume in the gas stream initially, with the capability to transition to 100% hydrogen over time.

Using 100% hydrogen as fuel for a gas turbine will lead to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions relative to operation on natural gas or other hydrocarbon fuels. CO2 emissions attributed to the fuel will be zero. In fact, a gas turbine operating on 100% hydrogen fuel can see a CO2 reduction of ~99% relative to the CO2 emission on 100% methane.

“Gas-based power generation technologies have a critical role to play in our transition to a cleaner energy future and GE Gas Power will continue to be a partner of growth for countries across MENA as they strengthen national power infrastructure further,” concludes Joseph Anis.