Eaton announces its Brightlayer™ digital foundation for continued transformation into an intelligent power management company

Eaton recently announced the launch of its Brightlayer digital foundation, a major step in its transformation into an intelligent power management company.

By leveraging Brightlayer, Eaton is enabling customers to optimize how power is used, stored and distributed through data and insights from secure, connected and intelligent assets.

“Eaton has taken bold steps in the digital transformation journey by introducing this platform,” said Mr. Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director, Middle East, Eaton. “We will be using digital technologies more efficiently to transform power management and make power safer, more sustainable and efficient for our customers and partners.

With the Brightlayer foundation for intelligent power management, Eaton has leveraged its more than 100 years of power management expertise to help customers make their operations more efficient through the use of data and insights.

The Brightlayer digital foundation is comprised of 4 layers: data, platform, solutions, and experience. Customers have the ability to engage with any of the layers – whether accessing data from existing assets, leveraging Eaton’s digital platform and unique artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to deliver insights, or implementing Eaton’s suite of industry-focused intelligent power management solutions.

The data layer allows customers to access data from any Eaton or third-party connected device for use in existing applications.

The platform layer is comprised of a set of open, extensible development components that are leveraged by Eaton and also available for customers and partners to enable the delivery of intelligent power management solutions to market.

The solutions layer represents integrated suites of digital solutions that provide data and insights to industry-specific power management challenges, starting with utilities, data centers and industrial markets and expanding into adjacent industry markets.

The experience layer is where customers, partners and developers can discover, buy, develop and collaborate on new value through intelligent power management solutions.