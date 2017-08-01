Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water awards GE long-term maintenance contract for 54 substations country-wide

Utilities
News
Published: 10 November 2020 - 10:54 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water has awarded a contract to GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business, that equips utilities and industries to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end-users, for the long-term maintenance of 54 substations located across the country.

This is the largest contract of its kind and underlines the in-country strength of GE’s Grid Services to meet the requirements of the Ministry in maintaining the operational efficiency of its electricity infrastructure.

The 54 substations of different voltage levels – including 132 and 300 KV, will be maintained by GE’s Grid Solutions for a period of five years, ensuring planned maintenance and emergency intervention for smooth operation.

Awarding the contract to GE also builds on the company’s proven track-record of successfully delivering a similar three-year contract, signed in 2016, with the Ministry of Electricity & Water for the inspection, state-of-the-art testing, repair, total maintenance and supply of spares for 54 GIS.

Mohammed Mohaisen President & CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey & SSA, said: “The service agreement, the largest of its kind for us in Kuwait, is a testament to our competencies in meeting the requirements of the Ministry of Electricity & Water. With a strong track-record of delivering long-term maintenance contracts in the country, we will focus on ensuring the timely maintenance of the substations, providing emergency services, and supplying spare parts for preventive and corrective maintenance. We are committed to supporting the Ministry in delivering its goal of providing reliable power supply across the nation.”

GE has delivered several key services contracts in the country, including the first asset performance management solution including dissolved gas analysis (DGA) monitoring the health condition of a transformer fleet for the Ministry as well as deployed digital services to modernize the country’s grid infrastructure.

GE is a long-term partner in driving the growth of Kuwait’s power generation sector. GE’s investments in Kuwait include the GE Kuwait Technology Center, that serves three core areas for energy sector customers across the Middle East and Africa: training, tooling and engineering. GE Power operates a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center (M&D Center) at the GE Kuwait Technology Center (KTC), a facility that provides advanced training, timely customer service and maintenance support.

GE technologies deliver over a third of Kuwait’s power today and the company creates employment for more than 250 people in the country.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Kuwait News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ADNOC, ADQ unveil TA’ZIZ JV to catalyse growth in UAE chemicals sector
    ADNOC CEO urges energy industry to unite in post-Covid recovery during ADIPEC keynote address
      GlobalData report: Alston & Bird, Kirkland & Ellis were top legal advisers by value and volume in oil and gas sector for Q1-Q3 2020
        Shell, AVEVA collaborate to deliver engineering data warehouse to drive asset reliability and reduce unplanned downtime
          DRPIC suspends of Duqm Petrochemical Project

            More related galleries

            How Design Studio brought French institution Fouquet's to the Louvre Abu Dhabi
              What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?
                Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Marriott president
                  Cinépolis creates cinema for kids with a playground inside
                    The new spotlight range from ERCO, Eclipse range targets museums, art galleries and exclusive retail settings