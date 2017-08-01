Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water awards GE long-term maintenance contract for 54 substations country-wide

The Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water has awarded a contract to GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business, that equips utilities and industries to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end-users, for the long-term maintenance of 54 substations located across the country.

This is the largest contract of its kind and underlines the in-country strength of GE’s Grid Services to meet the requirements of the Ministry in maintaining the operational efficiency of its electricity infrastructure.

The 54 substations of different voltage levels – including 132 and 300 KV, will be maintained by GE’s Grid Solutions for a period of five years, ensuring planned maintenance and emergency intervention for smooth operation.

Awarding the contract to GE also builds on the company’s proven track-record of successfully delivering a similar three-year contract, signed in 2016, with the Ministry of Electricity & Water for the inspection, state-of-the-art testing, repair, total maintenance and supply of spares for 54 GIS.

Mohammed Mohaisen President & CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey & SSA, said: “The service agreement, the largest of its kind for us in Kuwait, is a testament to our competencies in meeting the requirements of the Ministry of Electricity & Water. With a strong track-record of delivering long-term maintenance contracts in the country, we will focus on ensuring the timely maintenance of the substations, providing emergency services, and supplying spare parts for preventive and corrective maintenance. We are committed to supporting the Ministry in delivering its goal of providing reliable power supply across the nation.”

GE has delivered several key services contracts in the country, including the first asset performance management solution including dissolved gas analysis (DGA) monitoring the health condition of a transformer fleet for the Ministry as well as deployed digital services to modernize the country’s grid infrastructure .

GE is a long-term partner in driving the growth of Kuwait’s power generation sector. GE’s investments in Kuwait include the GE Kuwait Technology Center, that serves three core areas for energy sector customers across the Middle East and Africa: training, tooling and engineering. GE Power operates a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center (M&D Center) at the GE Kuwait Technology Center (KTC), a facility that provides advanced training, timely customer service and maintenance support.

GE technologies deliver over a third of Kuwait’s power today and the company creates employment for more than 250 people in the country.