Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 to highlight role of governments in boosting water security

The inaugural Utilities Middle East Water Week will explore measures being laid down by governments in the region to enhance water supply.

Alya Saeed Al Mazroui, the Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, will be hosted on a question and answer session under the topic: Government as a key pillar towards a sustainable water sector in the GCC, to talk about latest government initiatives aimed at boosting water security.

“Achieving Water Security has been a main focus for various countries around the world, and the United Arab Emirates has been a main contributor to the global efforts,” says Al Mazroui.

“With the UAE being located in an arid region, it faces numerous challenges such as: low rainfall and limited renewable water resources.”

Al Mazroui, a distinguished champion of water sustainability in the Middle East and a prolific innovator, will also speak about the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science and its next cycle of research grants.

Water Week 2020 will be held as a virtual event from 16th to 18th November and it is expected to attract over 500 professionals from the water sector.

The event will bring together top government officials, senior water utilities executives and experts as well as members of the academia to discuss challenges in the water sector, current innovations, success stories and investment opportunities as the Middle East steps up efforts to close the water supply-demand gap.

“Governments, along with water solutions providers and water researchers hold a key stake in helping to instigate a balance between innovation and regulation to address a looming water crisis in the region,” says Baset Asaba, Editor, Utilities Middle East.

The three day event is composed of four panel sessions with topics that have been carefully chosen to address the most pressing issues facing the water sector in the region.

For further information on the inaugural Utilities ME Water Week 2020 please contact Sonali.Kanwar@itp.com / Mobile: +971503464981

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.itp.events/WaterWeek2020