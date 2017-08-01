UN chief urges all countries to stop building new coal power plants

Published: 15 November 2020 - 10:03 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called on all countries to stop building new coal power plants in his video message to the East Asia Summit 2020.

"To reach carbon neutrality by 2050, I am calling for all countries to stop building new coal power plants and for partners to stop financing them," said the secretary-general.

"Countries also need to put a price on carbon and end subsidies for fossil fuels. Our response to the COVID-19 crisis must be aligned with the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals. In all these efforts, you can count on the support of the United Nations system," the UN chief added.

Guterres noted that efforts must be made to "use the COVID-19 recovery effort to build green climate-resilient economies and work towards carbon neutrality by 2050."

"This will, incidentally, also drive the job creation that will reduce inequality and address the air pollution that is choking many Asian cities. I commend the recent decisions of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea committing to net zero emissions," the secretary-general added.

In July, Guterres urged countries to stop financing coal and pledge not to build new coal-fired power plants to enable a shift to clean energy.

As countries seek to revive their economies from the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, governments and investors have called for recovery packages to focus in part on green stimulus.

The European Union and South Korea have already pledged environmentally-minded recovery programmes. But Guterres said some countries have also used economic packages to support fossil fuel companies that were already struggling financially, and others have chosen to jump-start coal-fired power plants.

