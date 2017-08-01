Water Week 2020 starts tomorrow, role of smart water networks for smart cities to be highlighted

With demand for water reaching unprecedented levels in the Middle East, the need for stable and reliable water supply and management has become a key priority, especially now as the transition to smart cities gains momentum.

Most utilities estimate that 10 to 30% of water pumped into distribution systems is lost before it even reaches customer meters. In Saudi Arabia alone, it is estimated that 35% of water is leaked in distribution networks, while 10% is lost in UAE’s water network annually.

The inaugural Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 has assembled a panel of experts and industry executives to explore the effectiveness of the various measures being implemented by utilities and solutions providers to minimise water loss and also boost efficiency across the water value chain.

According to Metering and Smart Energy International, over the next five years, emerging markets including the Middle East will deploy nearly 250 million meters, representing an investment of almost $35bn.

As a result, governments across the region are heavily focusing on developing frameworks related to water management policies and a comprehensive strategy for long-term water resource management.

Increasing smart city initiatives and expanding urban landscape in developing economies are identified as opportunities anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart water metering market in the coming years.

Water Week 2020 will be held as a virtual event from 16th to 18th November and it is expected to attract over 500 professionals from the water sector.

The three day Water Week 2020 event is composed of four panel sessions with topics that have been carefully chosen to address the most pressing issues facing the water sector in the region.

