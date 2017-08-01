Water Week 2020 starts tomorrow, role of smart water networks for smart cities to be highlighted

Utilities
News
Published: 15 November 2020 - 6:34 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

With demand for water reaching unprecedented levels in the Middle East, the need for stable and reliable water supply and management has become a key priority, especially now as the transition to smart cities gains momentum.

Most utilities estimate that 10 to 30% of water pumped into distribution systems is lost before it even reaches customer meters. In Saudi Arabia alone, it is estimated that 35% of water is leaked in distribution networks, while 10% is lost in UAE’s water network annually.

The inaugural Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 has assembled a panel of experts and industry executives to explore the effectiveness of the various measures being implemented by utilities and solutions providers to minimise water loss and also boost efficiency across the water value chain.

According to Metering and Smart Energy International, over the next five years, emerging markets including the Middle East will deploy nearly 250 million meters, representing an investment of almost $35bn.

As a result, governments across the region are heavily focusing on developing frameworks related to water management policies and a comprehensive strategy for long-term water resource management.

Increasing smart city initiatives and expanding urban landscape in developing economies are identified as opportunities anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart water metering market in the coming years.

Water Week 2020 will be held as a virtual event from 16th to 18th November and it is expected to attract over 500 professionals from the water sector.

The three day Water Week 2020 event is composed of four panel sessions with topics that have been carefully chosen to address the most pressing issues facing the water sector in the region.

For further information on the inaugural Utilities ME Water Week 2020 please contact Sonali.Kanwar@itp.com / Mobile: +971503464981

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.itp.events/WaterWeek2020

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

90 percent of UAE F&B operators expect sales to decline more than a fifth, says KPMG
    GlobalData report: Global refinery maintenance activities are gradually getting back on track
      Digital can unlock $1.6 trillion of value for oil and gas, if you know how to use it
        Who are 'freshman' hotel guests and why should you care about them?
          ADNOC L&S acquires three Ultramax carriers to boost dry bulk fleet

            More related galleries

            Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
              Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
                Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                  Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer
                    How Design Studio brought French institution Fouquet's to the Louvre Abu Dhabi