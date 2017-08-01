Japan to build offshore wind plants with tenders expected soon

Published: 16 November 2020 - 11:47 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Japan’s government is expected soon to start inviting applications for operating offshore wind power plants in designated areas in Chiba and Akita prefectures.

The project will serve as a test for the technological development and profitability of wind power generation in Japan, as the country lacks experience in the field.

Wind power generation is an important part of efforts to popularize renewable energy use, and is expected to play a role in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s key policy goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Japan by 2050.

There are four areas designated under related legislation, with one located off the coast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture; one off the coast of Noshiro, Mitane and Oga in Akita Prefecture; and two off the coast of Yurihonjo, also in Akita Prefecture.

It will be the first time in Japan that a wind turbine would be built directly on the ocean floor in a shallow area. The so-called bottom-mounted offshore setup has been successful at foreign wind power plants.

The government plans to publish soon its plans for accepting tenders, such as requirements for applications.

The government laid out a plan in July to achieve a power generation capacity of 10 million kilowatts, equal to that of 10 nuclear reactors, with offshore wind power plants by 2030. The target is part of efforts to make offshore wind power the country’s main energy source.

Many hope that such efforts will lead to a boost in local economies near plants, due to demand for plant maintenance and port facility improvements needed to allow construction.

