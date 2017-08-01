Day 1 of Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 discusses progress in UAE’s rain enhancement programme

The current efforts by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science will reinforce the UAE government’s broader strategy towards sustainability and water security in the country, the programme’s head has revealed.

Speaking on the first day of Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 yesterday, Alya Saeed Al Mazroui, the Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science said that achieving water security remains a key priority for the UAE.

Water Week 2020 is a virtual event that runs until 18th November and is expected to attract a number of professionals from the water sector.

“With the UAE being located in an arid region, it faces numerous challenges such as: low rainfall and limited renewable water resources. The government’s efforts that have been directed towards water security saw notable progress with the 2017 announcement of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036,” said Al Mazroui during a Q&A sessions.

“The strategic aim is to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions. In alignment with the UAE’s relentless efforts to ensure Water Security, not only at a local level but internationally, the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science forms a fundamental pillar in the country’s Water Security strategy.”

Al Mazroui pointed out that research leading to the development and refinement of high-tech and environmentally-friendly sustainable water solutions was a key challenge that must be overcome for the sake of those at risk of water scarcity.

She noted that the main challenge facing arid regions was water scarcity caused by a low amount of rainfall and high rate of evaporation accompanied with heavy groundwater usage.

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science is an international research initiative designed to advance the science and technology of rain enhancement by offering managed grant assistance to selected teams of researchers.

The Program is managed by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) as part of its mission to support research in weather modification. A $1.5 Million (US Dollars), distributed over three years with a maximum annual amount of $550K for each winning research proposal in the rain enhancement field.

“We Invite researchers from domestic or foreign, public or private, non-profit or for-profit organizations and, in some cases, individuals to submit their research proposals. In 2015, the program opened its first call for submission and we will be opening our 4th call for submission in January 2021,” said Al Mazroui.

In 2015 the program opened its first call for submission and received 78 proposals.

By 2017, the program had a total number of 370 submissions submitted to the program. Within these 3 years the program was involved with Researchers, Scientists from 68 different countries and had a total number of 504 researchers engaged with the program.

“Three weeks ago, we announced about our research areas for all potential applicants to take a look at and start piling up there proposal,” said Al Mazroui.

For research areas in 2021, Al Mazroui noted that the programme was are looking forward to receiving proposals that fall under the categories “ Advances in Weather Modeling and Forecasting, Fundamental Understanding of Rain Enhancement, Modeling and Data Analysis, Observations Technologies and Instrumentation, Evaluation of Rain Enhancement Efficacy, and Innovations of Rain Enhancement Systems.”

The submission portal will be open for all potential applicants during the International Rain Enhancement forum that will be taking place virtually on the 24th of January 2021.

