Siemens Gamesa appoints Marc Becker as CEO of Offshore

Utilities
News
Published: 18 November 2020 - 12:04 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy today announces that Marc Becker is to return to the company as CEO of its industry-leading Offshore business.

Becker served as Managing Director for Germany and Head of Offshore Sales and Projects at Siemens Gamesa before leaving the company in early 2020. In the latter role, and previously as COO of Siemens Wind Power, Becker played a key role in building the company´s strong leadership position in the rapidly growing Offshore segment.

Becker, who is to be the permanent replacement for Andreas Nauen who was promoted to CEO of the company in June, will be based in Hamburg and start his new role on February 1. Pierre Bauer will continue as interim CEO in the meantime.

“I am delighted to bring Marc back to the company to lead Offshore. He has an outstanding track record in Offshore wind energy and has the experience, expertise and industry network to lead our future growth in this critical area,” said Andreas Nauen, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Gamesa.

“With the addition of Marc, we will complete a strong and revitalized team to lead the turnaround that will deliver long-term sustainable growth and profitability to Siemens Gamesa.” “Siemens Gamesa is the undisputed leader in Offshore wind, and I´m looking forward to rejoining the company and working to extend that leadership,” said Marc Becker. “There is huge potential for Offshore wind to lead the fightback against climate change, and with the talented team at Siemens Gamesa as well as the industry´s best technology, we are well positioned to play a leading role.”

Becker will join a senior management team that has been overhauled in the second half of calendar 2020. Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, former CEO of Nordex Acciona and co-CEO of MHI Vestas joined as CEO of Onshore earlier in November. Juan Gutierrez took over as CEO of Service in August. Beatriz Puente will join as Chief Financial Officer on December 1 from NH Hotels, where she has served as Executive Managing Director Finance & Administration since 2015.


