Compact DIN rail cutter for professional use
Published: 19 November 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Staff writer

The portable PPS Compact DIN rail cutter from Phoenix Contact can cut DIN rails to size quickly, easily, and safely. The lever mechanism is designed to save effort and separates the DIN rails without swarf or burrs. Reworking is therefore not necessary.

The stop on the measuring rail can be used to set the precise length for repeat-accurate profile processing. Along with the measuring rail that displays the length in inches and mm, a tape measure can also be adapted. The DIN rail cutter is suitable for conventional NS 35/7,5 DIN rails made of steel, copper, aluminum, and V2A, and for NS 35/15 DIN rails made of steel, copper, and aluminum.

Due to its low weight, it can be used for flexible working in the workshop and on site. The DIN rail cutter can be screwed permanently into place on the worktop, clamped in a vise, or temporarily fixed in place using the G clamp from the Phoenix Contact accessories range.

