IRENA and GWEC to collaborate on ramping up renewable energy uptake

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have united their efforts aimed at increasing the adoption and deployment of wind and renewables worldwide.

The cooperation agreement was signed by IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera (pictured) and GWEC chief executive Ben Backwell on the occasion of the Race to Zero Dialogues, a programme to accelerate progress by governments, industry and other key stakeholders to meet the Paris Agreement.

A Paris-compliant future by 2050 requires transformative changes to policy, behaviour and international cooperation, stated IRENA’s Global Renewables Outlook report.

Around a third of all new renewable power capacity added in 2019 was from wind power and IRENA data suggests solar and wind will dominate future capacity growth.

“Wind energy is a cornerstone of the global energy transformation and with evolving technologies and a strengthening economic case, it will continue to support the world’s low-carbon growth agenda through to mid-century,” said La Camera.

“By blending the knowledge, capabilities and convening power of our two organisations, we can jointly work to address policy and investment barriers and create an enabling environment for wind energy,” he added.

Renewable technologies, such as onshore and offshore wind and solar, as well as energy efficiency measures, can deliver more than 90% of the emission reductions needed, while providing net employment and economic gains in the process, said IRENA and GWEC.

The organisations said that rapid decarbonisation will require a variety of policy shifts and investments, including intensifying renewable energy commitments, resolving market and regulatory barriers, improving access to finance and expanding the pipeline of bankable projects.