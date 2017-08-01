IRENA and GWEC to collaborate on ramping up renewable energy uptake

Utilities
News
Published: 19 November 2020 - 4:32 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have united their efforts aimed at increasing the adoption and deployment of wind and renewables worldwide.

The cooperation agreement was signed by IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera (pictured) and GWEC chief executive Ben Backwell on the occasion of the Race to Zero Dialogues, a programme to accelerate progress by governments, industry and other key stakeholders to meet the Paris Agreement.

A Paris-compliant future by 2050 requires transformative changes to policy, behaviour and international cooperation, stated IRENA’s Global Renewables Outlook report.

Around a third of all new renewable power capacity added in 2019 was from wind power and IRENA data suggests solar and wind will dominate future capacity growth.

“Wind energy is a cornerstone of the global energy transformation and with evolving technologies and a strengthening economic case, it will continue to support the world’s low-carbon growth agenda through to mid-century,” said La Camera.

“By blending the knowledge, capabilities and convening power of our two organisations, we can jointly work to address policy and investment barriers and create an enabling environment for wind energy,” he added.

Renewable technologies, such as onshore and offshore wind and solar, as well as energy efficiency measures, can deliver more than 90% of the emission reductions needed, while providing net employment and economic gains in the process, said IRENA and GWEC.

The organisations said that rapid decarbonisation will require a variety of policy shifts and investments, including intensifying renewable energy commitments, resolving market and regulatory barriers, improving access to finance and expanding the pipeline of bankable projects.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Emirates named ‘most bio-secure airline’ amid pandemic
    Director of restaurants and bars chosen at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
      SiTL Middle East 2021 is pulled amid pandemic fallout
        Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
          SAP opens hub in Dubai to manage vaccine supply distribution

            More related galleries

            In pictures: The Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 judging panel met to decide this year's winners
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Jumeirah GM
                YODEZEEN transforms the interiors of a Soviet-era building into this Instagrammable restaurant
                  Talented Mumbai designer Avni Sejpal brings light to commercial projects using inspiration from the natural world
                    Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel