GE supplying steam turbine for Australia’s new waste-to-energy plant

GE will supply its renewable steam power technology for a new waste-to-energy (WTE) plant located in East Rockingham, Western Australia. In a deal signed with ACCIONA, who, together with Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) have formed the EPC Consortium to engineer, procure and construct the plant, GE Steam Power will design, manufacture and supply its geared reaction steam turbine (GRT) for the project.

This technology will enable the plant to generate reliable and dependable electricity from a mix of non-recyclable municipal, commercial and industrial waste.

“The East Rockingham WTE plant is part of ACCIONA’s long-term commitment to projects based on cutting-edge technologies that contribute to sustainability and protecting the environment,” said Andrew Bell, Commercial Manager, ACCIONA. “GE Steam Power was fast and flexible in offering a solution to meet our technical requirements and timeframe, and we look forward to working with them to deliver on this important project leveraging their proven steam turbine solutions.”

As Australia’s second large-scale WTE plant, East Rockingham will help meet the country’s renewable power generation and local waste management objectives in an environmentally sustainable way. The plant will supply a net capacity to generate 29 MWe of dependable electricity to the grid, enough to power more than 36,000 Australian households. At least 50% of this electricity is fueled from renewable biogenic material with minimum overall CO 2 -footprint. It will also contribute to a significant overall reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as compared to landfilling the waste which produces methane emissions that are far more potent than CO 2 .

The East Rockingham Waste to Energy project owned by John Laing (40%), Masdar/Tribe (40%), Acciona Concesiones (10%), and Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), (10%), once completed, will treat around 300,000 tons of waste every year, preventing the release of the equivalent of more than 300,000 tons of CO 2 per annum into the atmosphere – the equivalent pollution generated by around 64,000 cars.

“With nearly two billion tons of municipal waste produced globally each year and expected to increase, the burning of non-recyclable trash that otherwise emits methane from landfills can help to reduce overall greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” said Sacha Parneix, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Steam Power. “We are proud to support ACCIONA on the East Rockingham WTE project with our proven renewable steam turbine technology to help them convert waste into dependable and reliable energy for the West Australian grid while achieving significant reductions of COemissions for the country and the environment.”