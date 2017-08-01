UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to host innovative global start-ups at CLIX

The fourth edition of the Climate Innovations Exchange (CLIX) is calling on innovative start-ups from across the globe to participate in what promises to be a pivotal opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors alike in 2021.

Aimed at connecting start-ups with investors, CLIX is an initiative by the World Future Energy Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). The 2021 Summit will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) between 5 and 7 April. Entrepreneurs and start-ups can now submit applications featuring sustainable solutions to the planet’s biggest environmental challenges.

CLIX seeks to introduce previously unseen technologies developed by environmental start-up businesses that help change the world for the better.

Highlighting the alignment of CLIX with the UAE’s national strategies, Eng Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at MOCCAE, said: “In the three years since its inception, CLIX has evolved into a truly influential platform in the start-up and entrepreneurship space. In addition to its long-term positive impact on the economy by supporting the development and growth of new businesses, the event benefits the environment by contributing to mitigating the devastating impacts of climate change.”

He added: “CLIX is a force for good, and I look forward to seeing the ideas of the 2021 finalists. Witnessing the positive energies of up-and-coming entrepreneurs working towards a better future for all of us always fills me with new optimism.”

He noted that over the course of its first three editions, the event showcased 117 innovations and received total investment intent of AED310 million.

For 2021, the CLIX submission categories are as follows:

Energy

Smart Cities

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Protection

Sustainability in Space

“Two of these categories are new to CLIX,” explained Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director – World Future Energy Summit. “Smart Cities and Environmental Protection both promise to bring dynamism and a range of state-of-the-art innovations to the event, fostering greater collaboration between businesses while creating more opportunities and potential for meaningful partnerships.”

More than 33,000 sustainability professionals attend the World Future Energy Summit, a perfect launch pad for new businesses that provides vital exposure to powerful players in a fast-moving industry, and attracts local and global investors and media outlets on the lookout for new environmental technologies and innovations.

Approximately 50 start-up finalists will be selected from the applicants. Each will receive financial assistance for flights, four nights’ accommodation, and a dedicated exhibition pod during the event to display their innovation. This is perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the finalists to pitch to regional and global investors, and to network with high-level government officials and other industry professionals in the presence of media from all over the world. They will also gain access to online business matchmaking tools that are used for pre-arranging meetings with industry leaders, and have a chance to pitch in front of investor panels.

Interested participants can apply online before 8th November 2020 at https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/clix. Following a pre-selection process, the judges will convene to evaluate the applications based on set criteria that include the originality of the solution, its environmental impact, value proposition, implementation, and financial impact.