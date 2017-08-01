Hitachi ABB Power Grids to showcase sustainable power solutions at GCC Power 2020

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, global power and technology leader, has partnered with GCC Power 2020 E-Conference & Exhibition, taking place as virtual event this year from November 25 to 26. At the summit, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will showcase its global solutions with the latest range of products and services that provide sustainable energy.

Managed by GCC CIGRE, the 1st GCC – CIGRE International E-Conference and Exhibition for Electrical Equipment will showcase the latest developments in the electricity and energy industry, in addition to signing up major deals in the region.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is supporting the international industry summit as its platinum sponsor. The event will bring together decision-makers and key industrial organizations from the region’s electricity and power sector sharing insights and introducing the latest trends for future of the region’s electric power sector.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the GCC Power Summit in its 2020 edition. As the platinum sponsor of the event, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will use this platform to showcase our latest products and offerings that promise for a sustainable energy future.”

“Hitachi ABB Power Grids global pioneering technology leader is uniquely positioned to serve customers for the energy transition by combining capabilities across sustainable energy and advanced digital technologies. We continue to be at the forefront of powering the 'Age of sustaina-ble energy' customers around the world value our pioneering solutions that are making the world’s power grids stronger, smarter and greener, focusing on a sustainable energy future. We will continue to bring to market solutions that will help increase access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy,” he further added.

This year we have a few interesting thought leadership topics to be presented at the GCC Power conference:

• Are blackouts here to stay? A look into the past and future: Alexandre Oudalov, Manager Power Systems of the Future

• Experience report of the new MPLS-TP network: Ramon Baechli, Head of Product Management

• A Paradigm Shift in Dealing with Data Uncertainty in Transformer Asset Management: Dr. Bhaba Das, Lead Digital Business Developer

• Smarter means Smaller: how IoT has squeezed the power grid into the palm of our hand: Alessandro Pedretti, Solution Consultant

“One particular note of highlight that will show our focus on sustainability will be our presentation from energy experts Christina Avdou and Edward Hartung, on The Utility of the Future, where they will show how with the introduction of digital technologies, IoT, cloud, and big data analytics, utilities can solve grid complexity and achieve better business outcomes.”We believe that the digitalization journey is all about creating real value through data driven innovation. Hitachi’s leading digital technologies merged with world-class power grids solutions will help us to actively support the global transformation and decarbonization of the energy system,” Dr. AlGuezeri said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will demonstrate its digital technology solutions across all four Business Units – Grid Automation, Grid Integration, Transformers and High Voltage Products. Customers will benefit from Power Grids’ digital value, which will be amplified by the massive scale of the investment of Hitachi in its Lumada platform. This includes technologies such as machine learning, big data, hybrid cloud management and cybersecurity.