Hira Industries to build mega solar plants at its head office

Hira Industries LLC (“Hira Industries”), a Dubai based manufacturer of building and construction products will soon start generating its own electricity from Solar.

This follows an agreement signed between the company and Yellow Door Energy, a UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses.

Located in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), Hira Industries’ head office and warehouse will be equipped with 460 solar panels to generate 340,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy, enough to meet 90% of the building’s energy consumption needs.

This is equivalent to reducing carbon emission by 3,500 tonnes over the system lifetime, or removing almost 800 cars from the road.

“The solar agreement enables us to reduce electricity costs and lower carbon emissions, which makes us more cost competitive while maintaining our sustainability leadership,” said Umesh Unni, General Manager of Hira Industries