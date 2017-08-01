Abu Dhabi Energy Services and SEHA Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Energy Conservation

Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), announced, today, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest public healthcare network.

ADES will explore retrofitting SEHA’s healthcare facilities with energy efficient modifications that reduce power and water consumption to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

ADES and SEHA will be working closely together to assess current energy and water consumption trends and develop a comprehensive plan to improve efficiency across SEHA’s facilities.

The MoU plays an important role in Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030, which targets a reduction in electricity consumption by more than 22% and water consumption by more than 32%.

Omar Abdulla Alhashmi, Executive Director of Transmission and Distribution at TAQA Group, said: “We are proud to work with SEHA on this important initiative, which represents ADES’s – and TAQA Group’s – commitment to long-term sustainability in critical sectors across the UAE. Looking ahead, ADES will drive the growth of the local energy services market as we help organizations future-proof their operations, spearhead energy efficiency and deliver tangible economic benefits now and in the years to come.”

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA, commented: “As part of our mandate and vision to deliver the best health care that meets and exceeds world-class standards, we are always exploring ways of improving our services. Our MoU with TAQA enables us as an organization to implement a stronger system for efficiency in our power and water usage across all our facilities. We are pleased to collaborate with TAQA to ensure we provide the most advanced and exceptional quality of services to all our patients. Our collaboration allows us to maintain both our power and technological systems at the highest levels, in order to optimize all our operations.”

ADES was announced in January 2020 to accelerate the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s power and water sector and is focused on identifying, sourcing and funding solutions that can deliver tangible reductions in both energy and water usage.