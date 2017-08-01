Azelio granted four new patents

The energy storage company Azelio has been granted four new patents. The patents refer to innovations to efficiently store energy and generate electricity from heat, which is central to being able to store renewable energy and make it available around the clock in an efficient way.

“That we get four patents approved in a short time shows the height of innovation in our energy storage solution and strengthens our position vis-à-vis competitors. We have developed unique ways to utilize energy, store and make it available when needed. The new patents complement our previously approved patents in a commercially relevant way,” says CEO Jonas Eklind.

Two of the patents relate to the design of the storage unit itself, while two concern the company’s Stirling engine. The patents extend to the years 2040 and 2039, respectively. The company intends to extend the patent protection for the technologies in several geographies on the basis of these patents.

Azelio works continuously to create intellectual property protection for its energy storage system, the TES.POD®. The company’s patent portfolio includes specific components that are critical to the performance of the company’s Stirling engine as well as details in the design and functioning of the energy storage. In total, Azelio has 13 approved patents, 15 patent applications pending and is preparing patent applications for further innovations.

Azelio’s unique solution, the TES.POD®, stores energy in recycled aluminum at 600 degrees. The energy is converted on demand to electricity and to 55-65 degree heat via a Stirling engine. The system is very competitive with a total efficiency of up to 90 percent from electricity to outgoing energy. The solution is module-based and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW to 100 MW and can provide, for example, hospitals, factories, mines and smaller communities with renewable energy around the clock.