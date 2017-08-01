85GWh of electric power generated in Abu Dhabi in 2019

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) says that Abu Dhabi’s energy sector’s total electricity generation reached 85GWh in 2019, marking an increase of 1.33% from 2018.

The department, which is responsible for regulating the capital’s energy sector, also revealed that the total available electricity generation capacity was 17,636 MW, in 2019, an increase of 6% from 16,623MW in 2018, UAE's state-run news agency WAM reported.

Speaking about the region's performance in energy, DoE's energy - pricing and tariffs director, Sultan Naser Al Shkeili, said: "Abu Dhabi is witnessing an increasing demand for electricity as a result of the emirate’s sustained economic growth. This requires us to develop more policies regulating the electricity sector – policies that guarantee the provision of services of the highest quality and efficiency at all times."

Abu Dhabi’s electricity sector is characterised by durability, high flexibility, and a large production capacity that can meet the needs of all sectors. In order to continuously enhance the sector’s capacity, we are committed to promoting the use of modern technology in the various stages of electricity production and distribution and through enhancing infrastructure, including facilities and buildings. We are also counting heavily on generating energy from renewable and clean sources in order to enhance our efforts to achieve sustainability across the entire energy sector in Abu Dhabi."

Demand for electricity in Abu Dhabi continued to grow during 2019 driven by a slight increase in system demand in the emirate and a higher increase in demand resulting from exports to the Northern Emirates.

DoE confirmed that the share of clean energy will continue to grow in the coming years in light of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Located in the Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi, the plant - with its planned commissioning in 2021 - will generate up to 1,400MW of electricity when fully operational.