Enel plans to reduce more gas emissions by 2030

Published: 4 November 2020 - 12:28 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Enel has become the first major, global, integrated utility to set an emission reduction target consistent with the United Nations pledges to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Italian multinational energy company has committed to an 80% reduction in its direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per kWh by 2030, from a 2017 base-year.

In 2019, Enel announced a target to reduce its emissions by 70%.

The new 2030 target on direct greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to a 2017 base year has been certified in line with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global initiative validating corporate decarbonisation strategies.

Enel, in its path towards full decarbonisation by 2050, has already decreased direct greenhouse gas emissions per kWh by more than 36% in 2019 vis-à-vis 2007 levels.

Through Enel Green Power, the power company currently boasts over 47GW of installed renewable capacity, exceeding that of thermal sources. Furthermore, the Enel Group is working towards phasing out its coal footprint by 2030.

The energy provider operates the largest private electricity distribution network globally with a grid of more than 2.2 million kilometers for over 74 million end-users, of which more than 60% are already digitized.

In addition, the utility’s advanced energy solutions business line Enel X is proactively contributing to decarbonise other sectors such as transport, with more than 140,000 public and private charging points for electric vehicles made available worldwide.

Francesco Starace, Enel CEO and general manager, said: “With our commitment to such a drastic reduction in our emissions, we are leading the way in the fight against global warming.

“As we progress along this path, we are working relentlessly to maintain our leadership in the energy transition through an ever-increasing focus on carbon-free activities. We are increasing the share of renewables in our generation mix. We are working with our customers towards energy efficiency and electrification, enabling change through reliable, digitized and resilient grids. A truly innovative and sustainable company is one that does not hold back from embracing change, but strives to lead it.”

