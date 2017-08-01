Middle East and Africa power plant contracts activity down 31% in Q3 2020

There were 24 power plant contracts announced in the Middle East and Africa region in Q3 2020, marking a drop of 31% over the last 12-month average of 35, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

T&D Project stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Middle East and Africa region in Q3 2020 with 31 contracts and a 30.7% share, followed by Power Plant with 24 contracts and a 23.8% share and Generation Equipment with 16 contracts and a 15.8% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 14 contracts and a 58.3% share

Consulting & Similar Services: seven contracts and a 29.2% share

Power Purchase Agreement: two contracts and an 8.3% share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 4.2% share.

Solar is top technology for Middle East and Africa power plant contracts in Q3 2020

Looking at power plant contracts by the type of technology in the Middle East and Africa region, solar accounted for 11 contracts with a 44% share, followed by hydro with six contracts and a 24% share and thermal with five contracts and a 20% share.

Middle East and Africa power plant contracts in Q3 2020: Top issuers by capacity

The top issuers of power plant contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were:

Emirates Water and Electricity (United Arab Emirates): 2,000MW from one contract

ACWA Power International (Saudi Arabia): 900MW from one contract

New and Renewable Energy Authority (Egypt): 502MW capacity from two contracts.

Middle East and Africa power plant contracts in Q3 2020: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were: