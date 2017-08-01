Delta Electronics: Enabling energy transition

UME: What are the specific demands of the market and how Delta Electronics is responding to them?

Motaz: Currently, there are five core technologies that are driving market demand for Delta’s solutions. The first is 5G, which will lead to three times more demand for energy. To help control it, Delta offers complete infrastructure solutions for Telecom Operators, while our Energy Data Management (EDM) solutions enables them to take the driving seat in order to efficiently manage and maintain their network remotely, with just few clicks.

The need for EDM solutions will become increasingly more important due to the growing number of 5G sites, as EDM helps Telecom Operators limit disruptions, calculate generator fuel usage, diagnose faults, schedule timely maintenance and analyse crucial business intelligence both quickly and easily.

The second driver, is the digital revolution and associated digital services, which are increasing demand for data centres. In response, Delta offers a full portfolio from components to solutions, while offering design and construction to help our customers build the data centres they need that deliver on their requirements of high resiliency, high reliability and a high ROI.

E-mobility is another evolving sector, and it is driving demand for EV charging, renewable energy and energy infrastructure solutions. Delta meets these needs through its versatile and comprehensive portfolio, which includes DC chargers, AC chargers, ultra-fast changing and charging site management systems.

The fourth industry revolution is in manufacturing, as the sector transitions to industry 4.0. In recognition of this, we offer our customers a wide range of smart manufacturing products and solutions, from powerful AC motor drives, AC servo drives, programmable logic controllers, human machine interfaces, machine vision systems, temperature controllers and so on.

The last significant development is in the field of building automation control systems. The growing use of wireless technologies combined with the need to reduce energy consumption, is driving demand for building automation solutions in the Middle East and Africa region.

UME: What cities in the Middle East need to do to increase their energy efficiency levels and accelerate the shift towards smart cities?

Motaz: All over the Middle East and Africa, we’re observing transformative change in order to realise the goal of smart cities. If you also consider the Energy Strategy 2050 - as announced by his Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - it aims to be the first unified energy strategy in the UAE based on supply and demand. It is an ambitious strategy with the goal of increasing the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050, with a reduction in the carbon footprint of power generation by 70 per cent. It also has the goal of increasing the consumption efficiency of both individuals and corporates by 40 per cent. Jordan, meanwhile, was one of the first countries to set an example for the MEA region, by implementing renewable energy strategies - such as solar and wind power - as well as electric vehicles and building automation. Elsewhere, if we look to Egypt, they have constructed a new, highly advanced city, taking considerable measures to ensure that it is ‘Smart.’

This explains why - for Delta - smart cities are a melting pot for many of the solutions that we offer. For instance, Delta’s IoT-based Building Management Platform enables green buildings to benefit from smart and eco-friendly HVAC, lighting, elevators and surveillance equipment; all of which contribute to improving the quality of life, but without compromising the environment. Combined, our solutions can help citizens enjoy safer, more connected lifestyles, in an environmentally-friendly and sustainable way.

UME: What are the opportunities and challenges presented by Covid-19?

Motaz: While Covid-19 presented many challenges, Delta’s solutions for telecoms, manufacturing, automation and remote monitoring, were able to help many businesses maintain uptime and productivity during the crisis. Our smart manufacturing solutions ensured the continuous operation of our customers’ factories, some of which were producing essential products and supplies. Indeed, one of the benefits of smart manufacturing, is that production lines could still run, but without compromising the safety of production line workers. In fact, the crisis may refocus attention on the importance of local manufacturing, so we’re less dependent on overseas manufacturing and supply chains in the event of a future crisis.

Of course, the pandemic caused many to work and study from home, which meant the telecom companies experienced a massive spike in data transmission rates. Thankfully, they had the capacity to cope with the sudden and unprecedented demand placed on their networks. Here, our telecom power solutions helped to play a role in ensuring that we could all connect virtually. Looking ahead, with working and learning remotely the new norms, they will put pressure to accelerate the pace at which 5G networks develop, because 5G forms the backbone of important progress in the fields of smart manufacturing, smart cities, autonomous driving, the IoT and the IIoT. With these technological developments as a backdrop, we’re anticipating greater demand for our SmartNode, UPS, and energy management solutions. Delta is already providing the solutions to ensure that new and emerging technologies can flourish to deliver a better connected, cleaner, and more energy efficient future for everyone.

UME: What are the factors that make Delta grow in the Middle East & Africa region

Motaz: When you analyse the relationship between 5G, the IoT, the IIoT, digitalisation, EVs, data centres, and smart cities they all form part of an eco-system that’s set to transform how we live, work and communicate in the future. They all have a requirement for some – or all – of the solutions that Delta currently offers. Importantly, Delta’s solutions help to realise these developments in an energy efficient and sustainable way.

Therefore, as this technology evolution continues, we see many opportunities to expand our presence in the MEA region over the next few years. Of course, Delta cannot do this alone. Helping us to expand in the region, is Delta’s network of local partners.

We work very closely with them and they are our trusted arm in the region, combining local market expertise and customer knowledge with expert levels of consultancy, implementation, deployment, service, and much more. We want Delta’s success in the region to be their success too, and as demand for our solutions increases, we are keen to extend our partner network in MEA to complement the excellent work already performed by our existing partners.

And of course, with our range of diversified solutions and leading technologies, Delta is ideally positioned to play a fundamental role in making exciting, emerging technologies, a core part of life in MEA; and it will be a better quality of life for many, thanks to improved connectivity, better manufacturing processes, less reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles, and a more intelligent use of energy to create a cleaner, more sustainable environment for all.