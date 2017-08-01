Empower awards construction contract worth Dh164mn to build its new District Cooling plant in Za’beel

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider announced the award of the construction contract with a total value of AED 164million to build its new district cooling plant in Za’beel, one of the vital districts in Dubai.

The award of the contract comes after the completion of shoring and enabling work at the plant site and as a part of Empower’s plan to provide its services to the large and multi-use, existing and under-construction projects in the Za’beel area.

With a cooling capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tons (RT), the new plant will be interconnected with Empower’s existing district cooling plant in DIFC to deliver a total cooling energy of 112,000 RT. Phase 1 of the Za’beel district cooling plant project will be completed by the first half of 2021.

“This is the second contract that Empower signs within two months for building new district cooling plants. We have awarded a set of contracts last month for the construction of our fourth district cooling plant in the Business Bay, Dubai, with a cooling capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tons. We always strive to enhance our operations to cater to the needs of our rapidly increasing customer base in Dubai,” said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Our operations are expanding at accelerated pace with focus on vital areas. We have created a robust system to construct and operate district cooling plants according to the highest world-class standards. We also keep abreast with all the Dubai future plans, to make sure we are always able to meet the demand from new projects while maintaining the quality of service”, Bin Shafar added

Empower confirms that the design of the new plant meets the highest international construction and designing standards and considered the modern urban developments in Dubai, the overall landscape of the area.

Award-winning technologies will be used in the Za’beel district cooling plant such as Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology that saves fresh water and Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technology that reduces the load on state power grid by optimising the inflow and outflow of chilled water during the peak and off-peak hours. Upon completion, the new plant will start serving the prestigious and upcoming iconic buildings in the area including Dubai World Trade Center buildings and One Zabeel Towers, which is wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, along with other adjacent projects.

“Our plan is to maximize our district cooling capacity in this area by interconnecting the existing DC plant with the new plant. This will increase the operational efficiency of our systems that will ensure delivery of uninterrupted and high quality cooling service to our customers,” CEO explained

Empower stated that the company proceeds with its expansions within a strategic approach that seeks to implement planned sustainable development, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aim to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30%, and render the Emirate a global center for green economy and the city with the lowest carbon footprint worldwide by 2050.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,180 buildings, catering to more than 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1.53 million Refrigeration Tons (RT). The Company offers eco-friendly district cooling services to a number of high-profile developments, such as Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Dubai International Financial Centre, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall and many others.