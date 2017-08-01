Hitachi ABB Power Grids joins ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Confer-ence

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, global power and technology leader, will showcase its latest sustainable energy solutions at ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Conference, the largest online exhibition of oil and gas industry hosted in Abu Dhabi from November 9 to 12, 2020.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan, said, “We are pleased to be part of the ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Conference. Hitachi ABB Power Grids will use the platform, the energy industry’s most coveted global event, to showcase our latest products and offerings in the Oil and Gas segment that promise for a sustainable energy future. We provide solutions with innovation and sustainability to develop energy infrastructure in the new world.”

“Our leading digital technologies merged with world-class power grids solutions will help us to actively support the global transformation and decarbonization of the energy system. Being a key enabler in the future energy system, we master the full spectrum of technologies needed to supply electrical energy to oil and gas installations, on-shore or off-shore. Our solutions are designed as per the highest standards of safety, reliability, resiliency and maintainability, and are tailored for harsh environments,” he added.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids specialized solutions for the oil and gas industry include power quality, digital transformation, asset management, renewable technology, service and consulting and the pioneering HVDC technology.