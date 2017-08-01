Honeywell and Vertiv to improve sustainability for data center operations across the globe

Data centers help enable the online applications that people depend on for work, entertainment and communications, but they require significant power to move information around the world. Today, two industry leaders announced a collaboration to create more sustainable and efficient data center operations.

Honeywell (NYSE: HON), a global leader in connected buildings, and Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will work together to create integrated solutions to optimize data center sustainability, resiliency and operational performance. These solutions are expected to be available in 2020.

The partnership builds on Honeywell’s industry-leading building management systems (BMS), operational software, and safety and security products along with Vertiv’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution, thermal management, infrastructure monitoring and modular solutions to enable operators of hyperscale, large enterprise, co-location and edge data centers to integrate multiple domains of data within a data center. The companies will leverage building-operations data to drive optimization of operations, reducing energy use and costs while improving data center performance and sustainability.

“In the region, organizations across a multitude of industries are actively increasing investments in data centers and cloud computing, in accordance with the priorities of regional governments. Data centers face similar challenges as other buildings that have disparate systems that were not designed to work together, but they experience these challenges on a greater scale,” said George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “We look forward to collaborating with Vertiv to offer integrated solutions that make it easier for data center operators to distill the mountains of data they pull from their equipment into actions that create more efficient and sustainable operations.”

“Business continuity is more critical than ever, with more people working, learning and connecting remotely, driving a simultaneous explosion in data and demand for new data centers. There is need and opportunity for data centers to be more efficient, reliable and sustainable,” said Rob Johnson, CEO, Vertiv. “Our collaboration with Honeywell will help us to collectively better serve our data center customers. Our offerings complement each other to provide greater value to data center operators.”

Collaboration Improves Power Management for Uptime, Efficiency and Sustainability

Data centers in 2018 consumed approximately 1% of the world’s energy use. While the industry has made great strides to reduce and offset energy demands, including increasing the utilization of renewable energy, more work can be done toward a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

The companies’ initial focus will be on micro-grid solutions for data centers to enable more efficient integration of alternative energy sources such as solar arrays, fuel cells and batteries, and to provide a scalable approach for operators to quickly enhance functionality and improve total cost of ownership.