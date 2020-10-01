Empower successfully concludes it’s summer campaign 'Set your AC at 24°C Auto and Save’

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced the successful conclusion of its summer campaign, which was launched in June this year under the slogan 'Set your AC at 24°C Auto and Save'.

The aim of the campaign was to encourage Empower customers to rationalize energy consumption during summer by setting their air- conditioner thermostat at 24°C, which helps them to save in their monthly bills and to play a role in protecting the environment, saving energy and conserving the natural resources.

The campaign targeted different customers in residential and commercial buildings that are served by Empower with its district cooling, with a total of 120,000 customers.

The company renewed its commitment to proceed with awareness-raising campaigns that educate customers on the importance of adopting sustainability practices and ensuring the provision of district cooling services with eco-friendly specifications.

The annual campaign, which usually lasts for 4 months, was launched 5 years ago as part of company’s social responsibilities and green practices evidently reflected in its efforts to achieve sustainability and to reach the utmost in energy efficiency.

With a number of valuable tips on how to cut down energy consumption during summer such as periodic maintenance of air conditioners, closing of the blinds and glass windows prior to leaving houses, closing all small openings in the walls and doors, the campaign appealed to many customers who have shown apparent commitment to set the air conditioner temperature at 24°C. Customers have also followed the directions given by the company and applied innovative ecofriendly methods that contributed to reducing in-door temperature and saving in energy costs.

“As per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Empower seeks to implement planned sustainable development, which aims to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30%, and to make the Emirate a global center for green economy and the city with the lowest carbon footprint worldwide by 2050”, Empower CEO, Ahmad Bin Shafar, said.

Bin Shafar pointed out that through the commitment to reduce consumption, especially in summer when energy demand surges and loads on the national grid soar; customers have proved that they are the key partners in the national sustainable development plans.

Their interaction with the campaign emphasizes their growing awareness of the positive role they can play in achieving sustainability.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,180 buildings, catering to more than 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1.53 million Refrigeration Tons (RT). The Company offers eco-friendly district cooling services to a number of high-profile developments, such as Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Dubai International Financial Centre, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall and many others.