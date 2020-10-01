Vertex 550W modules go into mass production

Utilities
News
Published: 1 October 2020 - 2:45 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Trina Solar has announced that its mass production of Vertex 550W ultra-high-power modules in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, has begun with the opening of a new manufacturing plant.

The new Vertex factory was completed in 2020.

It is equipped with advanced equipment and industrial facilities, and highly automated and intelligent operating systems.

The mass production of the 550W module is a milestone in speeding up the industrialization of ultra-high power module technological innovations and their application. Vertex 550W ultra-high power modules contain three key advanced technologies, including multi-bus grid, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging.

At the beginning of this year Trina Solar launched the Vertex 500W+ module. Not only does this ensure high efficiency and high power, it also significantly reduces system costs. Recently Trina Solar's Vertex 600W/550W ultra-high power modules have passed the comprehensive reliability test by TÜV Rheinland.

Zhang Yingbin, Senior Director of Solar Product VCG at Trina Solar said: “With decades of experience and technological advances, an excellent R&D team and a great factory, we are fully prepared to take advantage of the latest materials and technologies and to provide the market with 550W ultra high-power modules to facilitate and link innovation for the entire industry chain, and to convert the technology into true customer value.”


