DEWA organises seminars and workshops for suppliers and SMEs at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2020

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has set up virtual seminars and workshops for suppliers and owners of SMEs during the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the 5th Dubai Solar Show.

DEWA organises this annually under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA. DEWA is organising the 3D WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show virtually this year from 26—28 October 2020.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, talked about the importance of the strategic relationship that brings DEWA together with suppliers, and developing competitive advantages by managing their relationships effectively and transparently. This will effectively deal with risk management challenges, achieve the sustainability of supply operations, and reduce expenses; making suppliers and all stakeholders happy.

“DEWA works to raise awareness amongst all stakeholders and involve them in achieving the vision of the wise leadership, and making Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy. WETEX and DSS provide an exceptional opportunity to bring together suppliers, business owners, SMEs and investors globally, to view the latest solutions and innovative technologies in water, clean and renewable energy, environment, oil and gas, environmental sustainability, and preventing the waste of natural resources,” Al Tayer added.

Over the three days of WETEX and DSS, the water hall will host workshops, seminars and discussion sessions. The awareness workshops and sessions on the first day focus on developing these relationships and the mutual benefits between DEWA and SMEs’ suppliers.

They will also show ways to develop innovation and the concept of sustainability, in addition to the latest developments related to information security regulations.

The second day of WETEX and DSS has virtual meetings and discussions to connect suppliers with the relevant departments at DEWA to discuss innovative new technologies and applications related to energy conservation.

The meetings also focus on the necessity of adhering to the Dubai Universal Design Code and designing buildings to be accessible to People of Determination, to provide a smooth and inclusive experience for them. DEWA will brief suppliers on its pioneering experiences and supportive standards for People of Determination, and how, in 2019, DEWA redesigned of 100% of its facilities and buildings to meet the Dubai Universal Design Code.

For the third day, DEWA has organised workshops and seminars on DEWA's supply chain and environmentally friendly products and standards; performance indicators, the latest smart applications related to suppliers' work, the code of conduct, and ethics for suppliers.