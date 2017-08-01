Saudi’s SWCC completes construction of seven desalination plants

The Saline Water Conversion Corp. (SWCC) has completed the construction of 7 desalination plants.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the SWCC successfully managed to complete the projects with production and supply capacity of 304,350 cubic meters per daily.

SWCC Gov. Abdullah Al-Abdul Kareem said the corporation has successfully completed work on small and medium-sized plants that consume less energy and are more reliable. The Shuqaiq Desalination Plant has begun operations with a production capacity of 42,500 cubic meters, he said.

The Amlaj plant, Duba Desalination plant, a new facility in Forsan, Khobar Desalination Plant Project and other projects in different parts of the Kingdom have already started operations.

The SWCC governor said the corporation has made great progress in reducing the operational costs of its new plants by 50 to 55 percent. The SWCC, he said, aims to reduce energy consumption and ensure efficient services to the public.

Al-Karim said the SWCC continues to come up with innovative solutions and develop new technologies in line with international standards.