SEWGA completes 157 new 11 kilovolts distribution stations

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, SEWGA, announced the completion of its work plan for 2020.

The plan sought to raise the efficiency of the power grid and improve its performance to ensure the stability and continuity of the power supply, in accordance with quality standards; reduce power failures and respond to the continuous increase in power consumption and expected loads.

Officials announced that SEWGA completed 157 new 11 kilovolts distribution stations and replaced equipment and spare parts in 111 stations, upgraded 26 stations, expanded seven areas in Sharjah, and completed projects to modify and upgrade old grids in 23 areas.

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWGA, stressed that the Authority pays close attention to developing grids and continuing comprehensive development processes in all regions within Sharjah, along with implementing the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide high-quality infrastructure and development, and raising the efficiency of power distribution serving development requirements, while achieving sustainable development.

He explained that the Authority continues to work on completing the plan to develop the transmission and distribution network; building electrical substations; and taking into account that they are environmentally sustainable. The plan follows highest international standards, applying best practices for preserving natural resources, protecting the environment, and reducing energy consumption, in addition to continuously completing quality control during implementation, and using environmentally sustainable materials.

The plan aims at realising the aspirations of Sharjah residents in carrying out projects that strengthen the modern infrastructure, to keep pace with growth, development and prosperity in Sharjah, providing the finest services and improving the quality of life, as well as supporting economic and urban growth.

Al Leem confirmed that the Authority carried out a comprehensive development of the power grids in a number of Sharjah’s regions, according to specialised studies conducted, in cooperation with major international and local companies and research institutions, which aim to build new substations, develop old stations and replace old cables.

She added that the plan seeks to reduce network waste by at least 50 percent, which will eventually support the development process and provide a solid infrastructure to meet future challenges and achieve sustainable development.

She noted that SEWGA successfully completed its strategic plan to develop grids during 2020, despite the emergence of Covid-19, and that work hours were managed and all precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety and health of staff.