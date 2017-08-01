Emicool joins district cooling body to help drive efficiency

Dubai based district cooling service provider, Emicool, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has announced becoming an active member of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s first Association of District Cooling Operators, extending full support in raising efficiency of district cooling plants to improve water and electricity consumption in the emirate of Dubai.

“According to industry reports, the global DC Sector is set for growth in the coming years and it becomes vital for government and the utility providers to streamline the process towards greener, more environmentally friendly systems to enhance the efficiency of energy utilization. Aligning with the government’s strategic objectives, Emicool’s smart solutions and technologically advanced equipment’s will continue to collectively contribute towards facilitating a sustainable process both at the operational and the service level. Emicool has extended full support by nominating Nasser Bin Jarsh, Emicool’s Chief Commercial Officer, to support the mission of the DC Association, in line with the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy (DIES) 2030 & 2050”, said Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO, Emicool.

Emicool continues to play a major role in contributing towards making a positive impact on climate change.

Operation of the ground mounted grid connected PV solar system providing hybrid solar power to plants, located at Emicool’ s facility in DIP 1 and 2 is part of the Company’s approach towards enabling cost control benefits through PV installations, enhancing competitiveness and strengthening green commitment.

The Company’s advanced electric vehicle fleet is another green initiative promoting sustainable operations, reducing CO2 emissions by 135.5 tons annually.